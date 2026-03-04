My Favorite Spring Nail Colors

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With spring just around the corner, I can’t wait for the refreshing reset that spring break will bring. Coming out of the cold weather season, a time which reflects darker colors like brown or burgundy, I cannot wait to finally paint my nails brighter, softer colors. It may be something small, but the right nail color can really serve to make a hard week just a little bit lighter. So with the weather getting a little bit warmer, I thought I’d share some of my favorite, go-to warm weather nail colors!

Lavender:

A light purple like lavender is such a perfect color to transition from the cold weather to spring. Even though it is more on the subtle side, it is colorful and it is not a common color you see often used during cooler seasons. It is also a very adaptable nail color, as it can look good on any skin tone, which is actually hard to come by in a single polish. When spring rolls around, baby pink is a color people always tend to paint their nails, but if you’d want to try something new lavender might just be the way to go!

Navy:

Personally, I feel like navy is such a versatile color as it can be applicable to practically any season. Many people would consider it solely a winter color, and while it is a darker shade, it matches so well with spring and summer outfits. I know that this year butter yellow and light pink is a big color for so many stores like garage, hollister, and brandy melville. Navy nails contrast so well with these colors and can really elevate the spring palette drops that are coming out.

Pastel:

If you can’t decide on a specific color, you can never go wrong with a shade of pastel. I think we could all agree that most emotions have colors associated with them, and spring time brings out feelings like excitement and spirit. Pastel does well to match these feelings as well. Whether it be pink, green, or blue, the vibrancy of pastel pairs well with the carefree atmosphere of spring.

In essence, nails are just a small way to elevate both your appearance and mood. It also can be a great way to welcome the new season. So the next time you’re thinking about wanting to get your nails painted, I hope you consider some of these options!