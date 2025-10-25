My Favorite Pies for Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Pies are a very known, and appreciated dessert, this is especially shown around the fall and winter seasons. Although primarily shown around the fall, pies can be enjoyed at any time of the year. This is my ranking of the top five pies to eat around this time of year.

Firstly, the classic pumpkin pie. Is there anything better? In my opinion yes, but for the fall season I don’t think there is another pie I could name that I’d rather come home to on a cold and rainy day to enjoy. Pumpkin pie is one of the best pies to really get you into the fall mood.

Secondly, the widely known apple pie. This is by far my favorite pie to eat at any time of the year. I am always able to come home and enjoy a nice warm piece of apple pie, no matter the weather or season. Apple pie is another amazing staple for the fall season that just reminds you of a nice warm hug. A great staple to get you in the fall mood and give you joy during this season.

Thirdly, not a commonly liked pie, but a pie that I can always pick up. This wasn’t a pie I’d normally choose, but after having it for the past few years, the pecan pie has really snuck up into my listing. The pecan pie isn’t an abnormally sweet pie, instead it’s a tarter pie. Now I’m a big stickler for sweet things, but the pecan pie is an absolute must during the fall season.

Fourthly, now stepping away from the sweet side, I want to get into something more savory. Now this isn’t really known to be thought of as a festive food but it’s something that fits into my personal fall foods. This being the chicken pot pie, not for everyone, but a versatile option on the savory side. If cooked correctly it will be an amazing dish! I can always enjoy a chicken pot pie during the fall season, it really puts me in that cozy mood.

Lastly, an absolute classic, a blueberry pie. Now i know what you’re probably thinking, that’s not really a fall pie. I think it’s crucial to have a blueberry pie at every Thanksgiving. If the gathering has this sweet treat, that is definitely where you will find me! I think blueberry pies are an absolute must at most get togethers.

I hope this helps you decide or even try a new pie during the fall season or anytime during the year.