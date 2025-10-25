My Favorite Fall TV Shows and Movies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hello, readers! I hope that you all are enjoying this chilly time of year! I have been thinking for the past few days, and I’ve really been diving into various fall-centered TV shows and movies! If you are looking for some watch recommendations, here are some of my favorites!

Number 3: Gilmore Girls

This is one of my favorite shows to watch when I’m cozy on the couch. Due to the nostalgic setting that the show takes place in, it is such a comforting show to enrapture yourself with. It takes place in small town known as Stars Hallow where it’s centered around the lives of Rory and her friends. I definitely recommend this show as it gives you the nostalgic vibe from the early 2000s.

Number 2: The Vampire Diaries

Vampire Diaries is hands-down one of my favorite shows that I have ever watched. Featuring vampires to werewolves to witches, this show will satisfy your Halloween cravings. This show also has romance that will “glue” your eyes to the screen, which keeps you watching for all of the shows’ eight seasons. I recommend that you check this show for sure!

Number 1: Is It Cake: Halloween

If you are looking for a Halloween baking show, this Netflix series is perfect for you! With these bakers, they decorate the filming area with Halloween decor and bake a spooky variety of cakes. The main feature that the show centralizes around is trying to guess the creepy cake that is placed near the similar real items. You are trying to guess out of a number of items which item is the cake out of the decoys. I love watching this show with my friends at college! It can get competitive, so be prepared!

I hope that you enjoyed to hear about some of my favorite recent watches for this time of year! Please be sure to check these out. I hope to see you all come back for more of our articles coming soon!