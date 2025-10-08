My Favorite Disney Halloween Movies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hello, everyone! It’s coming to be that time of year where everyone is pursuing the traditional activities of the Halloween and Fall yearly period. From baking Halloween desserts to watching Halloween movies, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Even if you don’t celebrate Halloween, you can take a distinguished approach and centralize in toward the fall season. Today, I wanted to bring up some of my personal favorites from Disney and Disney Channel for this spooky time of year.

Number 5: Hocus Pocus

The Sanderson Sisters have remained a well-known Halloween phenomenon since the release of this movie in the early 1990s. Starting from the spooky soundtrack that the movie contains, this movie sets you right into the crisp vibes of Halloween. Also, the comedy within this movie can definitely make anybody laugh and have a good time. I believe that this is also a wonderful movie hit for all ages to enjoy.

Number 4: Spooky Buddies

Ever since I was a young child, this movie was always one of my favorites to watch around the fall season. Although, I know that the dogs can’t verbally speak, I love how unique and goofy this movie truly is. For those of the younger generations, there are positive teamwork and friendship lessons that are implanted in the movie. Sometimes, the light-hearted and upbeat Halloween movies are the best during this season.

Number 3: Zombies

When this movie headlined Disney Channel in 2018, it was my prime time of being a teenager. With being able to relate the discrimination and “feeling left out” aspects to my own life, this movie did help me get through some very hard times in middle school. The soundtrack is easily one of my favorites to listen to even when it isn’t during the fall season. Of course, this movie features zombies, which can lead you to correlate this to the Halloween period. “Zombies” isn’t a movie that anybody should miss out on as it causes you to think about what may be happening in your own life also.

Number 2: Descendants

“Descendants” has an extremely catchy soundtrack that takes you into the lives of the kids of many famous villains that were featured throughout Disney’s lifespan. From Maleficent’s daughter to Gaston’s son, there are various characters that can promote the “costume” part of Halloween. The movie features many heroes and other popular characters from many Disney cartoons. The villains and their children truly take you on a twisted adventure into the Isle of the Lost and their adventures in Auradon.

Number 1: Girl vs. Monster

If you are looking for a family-friendly, yet creepy feeling while you are watching a movie, then this movie would be for you! Girl vs. Monster is one of the best movies in terms of a lesson to take away as it truly enraptures how sometimes you have to conquer your fears to grow. Also, this movie has a very catchy soundtrack that often draws people into the storyline. Although, it’s a far comparison, there are monster hunters within the movie, which you may relate to especially if you like Ghostbusters.

I hope that all of you have a wonderful fall and Halloween season! I hope that you all enjoyed reading. Stay tuned for our next Disney articles that we hope to promote!