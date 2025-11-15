My Favorite Christmas Movies!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you looking for some fun and enjoyable Christmas movies to get into the Christmas spirit? Then I have the perfect article for you! In this article, I will be discussing my top 3 favorite Christmas movies of all time that will put you into the Christmas spirit.

1. Elf

If you are looking for a funny and enjoyable Christmas movie then Elf is the perfect match for you. This movie stars Will Ferrell and is one of the funniest Christmas movies I have ever seen. This movie is about an elf named Buddy, who is a human, and is raised in the North Pole by elves. Once he is grown up, he tries to go on a mission to find who his real parents are, in New York City. This movie came out in 2003 and remains a classic Christmas movie that is a must watch.

2. The Santa Clause

My 2nd favorite Christmas movie is The Santa Clause movie. This is a Disney movie that will for sure make you laugh and feel in that Christmas spirit. This movie stars Tim Allen who plays Santa Claus. The first movie is about how Scott Calvin is celebrating Christmas, with his son Charlie, and they go to bed anticipating Santa Claus’ arrival. Then Santa Claus arrives to their house on their roof. Charlie and Scott both wake up as soon as he arrives and go outside to see if they can see him. Well, sure enough, Scott scares Santa to which he falls off the roof and dies. Then, Scott runs over to the Santa suit puts it on, and becomes the next Santa Claus. This movie came out in 1994 and is a classic movie that will prepare you for the holiday.

3. The Polar Express

If you are looking for a fun, animated, Christmas movie that has good meaning and puts you into a festive mood then the Polar Express is for you! This movie is about a young boy who boards a train that takes him, and a bunch of other kids, to the North Pole to see Santa Claus. This movie is cute and is the perfect Christmas movie if you are looking for something to put you in a good mood. This movie stars Tom Hanks who plays the train conductor. This movie came out in 2004 and is worth the watch.

These are my top 3 favorite Christmas movies. I hope this article helped you decide on what Christmas movies to watch, to start your holiday fun. All these movies would be perfect to watch with either friends or family because they are all funny, have a little drama, and will put you in the Christmas spirit. I hope everyone has a fun time watching these movies. I hope these movies bring you a little Christmas cheer as we move into the holiday season.