Must see unreleased movies!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you interested in good movies that are soon to be released? Well then, this article is for you! In this article I will be discussing which movies are upcoming and are worth the watch! All these movies would be good to watch with family or friends!

Blackphone 2

If you are looking for a scary movie for this Halloween season, then I would recommend seeing the Black Phone 2. This movie is coming out on October 17th and is categorized in the suspense/thriller genre. If you haven’t seen the first movie, I would recommend seeing it before the second one, but this movie is about a horror killer that has been calling people in their dreams from a black phone. If you like horror or psychological movies, then this movie is for you.

Wicked For Good

If you love musicals or just Wicked in general, then this movie is definitely for you! This movie is a second part to the first Wicked movie. This movie is the final chapter to the story of Elphaba and Glinda and is based on the second act of the musical. This movie comes out on November 21st and will most likely be in the movie of the year, because everyone loved the first movie. The second movie, Wicked for Good, is for sure going to bring the hype!

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

This next movie is for everyone who loves Five Nights at Freddy’s, the game, or anyone who enjoys thriller movies. This movie is also a second part to the first Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. This movie is about the video game Five Nights at Freddy’s and is a horror nightmare movie that takes place at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. This movie comes out on December 5th and will be another good movie to watch in the theaters.

This was a list of movies that I thought were fun and exciting that were coming up in the next coming months. I hope this list helps you out on which movies you should see with your friends and family this year. This list of movies are all going to be very good and should definitely be marked on your calendars for their release dates.