In the beginning of March 2024, Meghan Trainor announced that her Timeless Tour would be visiting 24 locations across the United States and begin in September of 2024. Trainor fans all around the world were absolutely ecstatic when they had heard the news! What has made Meghan Trainor make a comeback after having not been on a tour since the summer of 2016?

As many diehard Trainor fans would know, the singer is happily married to Daryl Sabara, whom she has shared two children with since her conclusion of her Untouchable Tour in 2016. Having two young ones around the house, Trainor took a step back from performing in concert venues, and focused on her family life. However she did not stop recording music, rather took the break from being on the road. During her break from the stage, she recorded four albums, featuring songs included in the set list of her current tour. Now, what has she all featured on tour if many of her fans are coming back to support her comeback?

In Trainor performing for a concert tour for the first time in many years, she knew that she had to make an impression to her hardcore fans, as well as her new ones. With her opening acts, they had varied from Chris Olsen, Ryan Trainor, and Natasha Bedingfield, which you may be wondering what do each of these lineups have to offer? Chris Olsen is an extremely well-known TikToker known for his comedic background, and making all of his fans go crazy over each joke, meme, or hell-snapping TikTok that he would film. For Ryan Trainor, he is Meghan Trainor’s older brother, whom at selective tour locations, acted as a pre-show DJ to get the audience excited for Trainor’s appearance. Finally, Natasha Bedingfield is a jaw-dropping singer, who is most acknowledged for her song Unwritten, which had climbed the charts making her name familiar in 2004. Trainor definitely thought through her leading lineup for tour openers because she definitely made a great decision with these three influencers!

With Trainor’s setlist, this is where most of the fans went absolutely wild! For her opening song, she did a mashup of Mother and To The Moon, which was a new song combined with an older hit to make the perfect opener for all of her fans! Although, she focused on performing songs from her newest album Timeless, she managed to sneak in some of her older hits that gave her the jumpstart of her career. These featured older hits of Trainor’s included: NO, Dear Future Husband, Like I’m Gonna Lose You, Me Too, All About That Bass, and more. Some of her newest songs that even managed to climb the charts as TikTok sounds which are: Whoops, To The Moon, Been Like This, and more. Her setlist blew her fans away with almost 30 songs, which made her concert well worth it, especially if you are a fan!

Finally, her outfits had to be one of the best parts that allowed for the Timeless Tour to run so smoothly. Each night that she has done, as well as the nights to come, she has a done a different heart-stopping outfit to feature in front of her biggest fans. With having a costume designer come with her on the road, it allowed for her fans to never know what she could wear next. Trainor definitely did not disappoint her fans with her step back onto the stage.

In conclusion, Meghan Trainor has managed to make such a comeback even after taking a break to focus on her family life. Her Timeless Tour has made fans ecstatic to see her next moves in the years to come. Trainor has even made her footprint on TikTok to allow for her presence to not only be through music, but other social media platforms as well. Trainor truly dropped the mic with all that she had on store while coming back for her Timeless Tour.