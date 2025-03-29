Jonas Brothers Heading on Tour in 2025?!?!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

Within the past week, the Jonas Brothers have made a shocking announcement that they will be heading on tour to celebrate their 20 years of making music. The tour has their fans full of excitement for what will be offered during their performance. Ever since the group originated on Disney Channel, they have managed to maintain and gain followers through their appearances. Following Disney Channel, they had focused on their solo careers, which eventually resulted the group to “reform” once more for fans. After the split, many people thought that they would never get back together. In the late 2010s, the group regained connection to make music once more. This was quite simple since they are brothers after all!

Their 20th Year Anniversary Tour is named the Jonas20: Living the Dream Tour, which is said to be a tribute to their fans and to celebrate all the music that the group has produced both as a group and individually. According to Toyota Center website, the tour has been said to produce music from solo career of Nick Jonas, Nick Jonas and the Administration, Joe Jonas’ solo work, DNCE, and then obviously the Jonas Brothers. This is said to be their biggest tour yet and they will be leaving their fans satisfied. Opening acts are supposed to feature Marshmello, All American Rejects, and Boys Like Girls, which will vary based on tour location. With that being stated, I am really looking forward to the Jonas Brothers tour! I think this will be a night to remember.