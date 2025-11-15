Is the Jonas Brother’s Christmas Movie Worth the Watch?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you love Christmas? Do you love the Jonas Brothers? Well, if both are up your alley then I would DEFINITELY check out A Very Jonas Christmas Movie. This movie is filled with childhood nostalgia, especially since it includes all the brothers back in one movie! There are a few points I would like to discuss in this article today, those including: the acting, the plot, and the emotion. So get ready to go on a very merry adventure with me, throughout this article!

The Acting

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie is just like your average Disney original movie. It is filled with fun and uplifting stories for people of all ages. The acting is what you would expect in this sort of film, goofy and a little underwhelming. Don’t get me wrong, they were great, but I feel as though they could’ve been better. I was especially shocked knowing Nick Jonas was the most recent brother to be in a film, before this one. I feel as though this may have been because they were also doing their Greetings from Your Hometown tour. All in all, I believe the acting fit the style of the movie, but could definitely use some improvement.

The Plot

This movie takes you through a series of events that seem like they won’t stop unfolding! In my opinion, the storyline of this movie fits the genre as well as the actors. The plot had me constantly wondering, “what could possibly happen next?” The plot involved Kevin, Nick, and Joe trying to find their way back to their hometowns for Christmas. They are faced with many challenges, though, and later find out they need to enjoy their time together to achieve this. The plot was very cute, homey, and a tad emotional which leads me to my next point.

The Emotion

Waterworks warning, if you decide to watch this movie! Now, when I say waterworks I also mean caused by laughter! The jokes in A Very Jonas Christmas Movie are so cheesy that you have to just laugh. Apart from the laughter tears, there is one scene in particular that could definitely be a tear jerker, at least to me it was. This scene involved reminiscing on their younger selves, during Christmas, celebrating with their parents. It uses true home video footage of the boys at a young age on Christmas morning, which was very nostalgic and a good use of pathos. All in all, this movie brings many different emotions but leaves you with a full feeling in your heart!

After reading my review of this Christmas movie, it is time to grab your friends, get your Christmas pajamas on, sip some hot cocoa, and watch this nostalgic movie! What better movie could you watch during this holiday? It includes the Jonas Brothers, many girls’ favorites, and that childhood nostalgia everyone clings onto so dearly. So, if I could leave you here today with one thing it would be to watch A Very Jonas Christmas Movie!