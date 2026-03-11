How to Start Building Your Resume in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As you’re entering the new world of college, it is important to keep in mind that over the next few years building a strong resume will foster new opportunities for your future. Although it may seem pretty distant, the world of higher education or entering the workforce quickly approaches! So, what are the best ways to build up your resume to apply for that dream job or even apply to graduate school?

Tip 1: Get Involved on Campus

By getting involved on your campus, you’re showing future employers your interests and even dedication to a variety of causes. When considering what campus groups to join, ask yourself a few questions. What are my current hobbies? What impact would I like to make while in college? What groups would support my future goals for my education? And finally, am I interested in holding leadership positions on campus? Future employers and schools will appreciate your commitments to causes that align with your morals or goals rather than various miscellaneous clubs and activities.

Once you are able to answer these questions, the process of finding clubs to join will become much easier! You may have to fill out applications or contact leaders within the group, but the process is well worth it when it comes to boosting your involvement.

Tip 2: Honors Societies

Another way to make your resume stand out is through joining honors societies on campus. Colleges typically offer a wide variety of honors societies pertaining to majors, grade point average, and even special interests. If you are a part of the business college, you may want to look into the nationally recognized Beta Gamma Sigma International Honors Society of Business. Or maybe you are a nursing major, consider the Sigma Theta Tau International Honors Society of Nursing. These memberships often require a sophomore, junior, or senior status, but it is something to build towards in your first few years.

Tip 3: Work on Campus

Similar to joining a club or group on campus, there are often many jobs and internships open to students. Often these can be competitive and stand out when on a resume. Examples of these would be a Community Fellow for a community service project, a Teaching Assistant, or a Resident Assistant. These are roles that not everyone in your graduating class will have, therefore making you stand out among hundreds of other students.

Ultimately, the choices you make during college can help shape your future opportunities. Getting involved on campus, joining honors societies, and pursuing campus jobs are all valuable ways to build important skills. By taking advantage of these opportunities early, you’re setting yourself apart from your peers, showing promise for future success. Thank you for reading this! Please stay tuned for more Youngstown Chapter Content!