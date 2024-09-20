Grey’s Anatomy: How Did the Show Become So Popular?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Nobody knows where they might end up. Nobody knows” (Psapp).

It turns out you might end up watching Grey’s Anatomy just by simply scrolling through your Netflix recommended. In reference to Britiannica, the medical show aired on March 27, 2005 where they focus on the experience of five surgical interns and their residents on their medical journeys, as well as tackling their messy personal lives. Why, for nearly two decades, has this show managed to catch the eyes of so many viewers yearning for a binge-worthy show?

Grey’s Anatomy has even managed to inspire audiences to become doctors and pursue the medical field. With reference to Prestige Online, by showing realistic problems that people face every day, many people are drawn to the show’s reality and intensity. From facing a cancer diagnosis to suffering a miscarriage to infidelity, the show allows viewers to find comfort in the series’ authentic elements. Not only does Grey’s Anatomy showcase relatable struggles, but it also includes nonstop drama and captivating romance that gets the audience hooked.

The attention grabber that allowed for the show to capture the hearts of those continuous viewers is the need for romance. Especially within a high female demographic or amongst hopeless romantics, Grey’s Anatomy has everything from steamy love scenes to personable dates where two individuals in the show might just so happen commit to each other. Featured couples include: Dr. Christina Yang and Dr. Owen Hunt, Dr. Callie Torres and Dr. Arizona Robbins, Dr. April Kepner and Dr. Jackson Avery, and more. Romance can keep the viewers coming back for more, especially when there is a constant headlining couple to root for.

Viewers have also been drawn to the longstanding couple of Meredith Grey and Derek Shepherd, which are the definition of the dream team couple. Those viewers who are drawn in by Derek Shepherd, whom is played by Patrick Dempsey may be captivated by his charming looks and smile. Dempsey has made the lists of thousands of women’s dream husband and most attractive actor’s charts. Not only with his good looks but also with his outstanding acting skills has he helped Grey’s Anatomy keep popular demand despite its long lifespan. Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, is the inspiring female surgeon whom the show is based around and has the whole hospital of Seattle Grace brought into point of view.

Grey’s Anatomy has been brought to the television screens of millions of people across the country. It has managed to keep its popularity through realistic day-to-day struggles, heart-pounding romance, and characters that keep viewers coming back for more and more every season. Recently, Grey’s Anatomy has dropped the premiere episode for Season 21, which allows for the show to continue with popularity by dropping new episodes to this day. Hopefully, Grey’s Anatomy continues to draw those in who are inspired by the series coming back for more and more, just like it did me.