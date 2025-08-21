Greetings from Your Hometown Album Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you listened to the new Jonas Brothers Album? If you haven’t you should take a listen to it because it is amazing! In this article we will be discussing a review over the new Jonas Brothers Greetings from your Hometown Album.

The Greetings from Your Hometown Jonas Brothers Album was just recently released on August 8th of this year, and it is their 7th album. This album is what their new tour is based off and is touring throughout the US this year. This new album has 14 tracks on it like some of the well-known songs like “I Can’t Lose,” “Love Me to Heaven,” and “No Time to Talk.” This album also features a song with a few other artists like Dean Lewis, Switchfoot, and Marshmello.

This year marks the Jonas Brothers 20th year of being a band. So, this new album is themed back to their roots, embracing family, and their musical beginnings. This album is a blend of pop rock songs. A full list of songs that are I Can’t Lose, Tables, Love me To Heaven, No Time To Talk, Backwards, Loved You Better, Greetings From Your Hometown, When You Know, Heat Of The Moment, Bully, Waste No Time, Lucky, Mirror to the Sky, and Slow Motion.

This new album is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Some of my favorite songs on this album are Slow Motion, I Can’t Lose, and Mirror to the Sky. Overall, this playlist is filled with so many good songs and you should give a listen because the Jonas brothers is an amazing band with some good hits that have meaning to them. This album would get a 5/5 stars just because every song in this album has a good beat to it and after one listen the song is already catchy.