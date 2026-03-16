“Go-To” Stores for College Students

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Hello, everyone! Welcome back to another article from our chapter here at Youngstown! Being in college can sometimes mean being on a budget, especially since students may have to prioritize class a bit more than working a full-time job. Also, I know that many college students love to go out shopping whether it is with their friends or on a self-care day. Here is my take on what I think are some grocery stores and other retail outlets that may catch the college students eye or even ones that are essential to their college lifestyle!

Number 5: Walmart

This spot is definitely popular for college students to pick up groceries, school supplies, and more. Walmart is typically budget-friendly, which is typically appealing for the average college student. The number of Walmart locations is also rather high, which makes the accessibility to a Walmart pretty simple as well. Also, Walmart has basically everything that someone may need, which allows it to be a easy “one” stop for all the items on a college students’ list.

Number 4: Five Below

Now, I know that this may be more popular among the younger college students, but I think that Five Below has a lot to offer. Typically, college students may explore Five Below for fun mystery boxes, snack shopping, and room decor. This store is always a great, fun time to see what they may have to offer, which is why this store has continued to grow.

Number 3: Barnes and Noble

I would say that Barnes and Noble has a variety of entertainment to offer, which can be quite appealing for college students. Often times, college students may have a tendency to be a “bookworm” where they will want to delve into a mix of books. They also offer mystery boxes, vinyls, and more, which allows for Barnes and Noble to be a spot where any college students can find what they enjoy. This may also be a “hot spot” for college students to buy textbooks and school supplies!

Original photo by Ananya Nair

Number 2: Plato’s Closet

Although, this store is a “used clothing and accessory store,” this may be another budget-friendly option for college students to buy their newest “going-out” or “dress-up” outfit. These locations don’t always exist everywhere, but they have a variety of name-brand clothing for both males and females. With having a cheaper option to enjoy name-brand clothing, I think that this is a popular choice amongst college students looking to add to their wardrobe.

Number 1: Target

I believe that Target may have started to become popular due to social media and the promotion that it has received amongst the teen to early 20s populations. Target has many offerings from beauty products, clothing, toys, groceries, entertainment products, and more. They also typically have hours that run later into the night, which is when “college students” are thought to be thriving and out the most. They also sometimes offer limited editions items or items that are difficult to find at other store chains. In my eyes, Target is the top pick amongst college students.

Now, this is simply just my opinion on what I believe are the top 5 stores that college students may be tempted to go to on a regular basis. I think that each of these options has become popular amongst our generation, which is why I wanted to make note of them. Thank you all for reading, and let us know if you would like some similar content here in the upcoming weeks!