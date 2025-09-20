Fun Things to Do in Fall!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you looking for some fun things to do with your friends or family this upcoming fall season? Well, if so, then this article is the one for you! These activities will put you in a fall festive mood! So, since fall is approaching, here is a fun list of things to do!

Carve Pumpkins:

Sinse fall is all about pumpkins and harvest, the first thing that you could do with your friends is carve pumpkins. Carving pumpkins is a great activity to do with your friends and or family it can be very fun but also very messy. So, I do recommend making sure you have a place that is big enough to carve pumpkins with all your friends.

Go to Starbucks and try there fall menu:

If you’re looking for a good coffee pick me up, then the Starbucks fall menu is the perfect thing to do with friends. Starbucks Fall menu just came out a few weeks ago and is perfect, especially if you love drinking pumpkin spice lattes with your friends. If you and your friends want to try all there fall menu items, then I recommend that you post a TikTok to review their items which can be another fun activity!

Go to a Haunted House or Scare Zone:

If you are feeling in a scary or creepy mood, I would recommend that you and your friends check out a haunted house or scare zone. There are all kinds of haunted houses that are around in the area like Fear Forest, Shred America Austintown, or Kennywood Amusement Park!

I hope that this article gave you ideas on what you can pursue this fall season!