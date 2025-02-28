Fun Things to do over spring break for College Students!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you need something fun to do over spring break while your home or at the dorms? If so, well I have got you covered. In this article there will be 3 different activities that I think are the perfect activities to do with friends and family. These activities aren’t local there all activities that everyone can do.

The first activity that you can do over spring break is to have a spa day with your friends. After all the hard work throughout the first half of this semester it is very important that you give yourself some down time. Something fun that you can do to pamper yourself is to have a spa day. You could do manicures, hand massages, or face masks. This would be a fun activity for anyone. This activity would also be very fun to do with friends so you can relax and enjoy each other’s company.

The second activity that you can do is have a road trip with some of your friends. This would be a fun idea to do if you want to check out a random city that you have never been too. Before you go check out and see if this city has a fun event going on or any fun places to go to. A city that I would recommend going to is Strongsville, Ohio. Just because in Strongsville there are so many fun things that you can do there is a mall, escape room, a zipline adventure park and so much more.

The last fun activity that you could do over spring break is to enjoy nature. If the weather is nice enough to take a walk outside. Taking a walk outside may not sound fun but it relieves you from so much stress and just makes you feel good. I know when I walk out in nature, I feel so much better. Also, walking outside will just make you feel relaxed and will help take your mind off things.

I hope this list of fun things to do over Spring break was helpful and will help relax you as well. I hope everyone has an amazing spring break and enjoys it. If you are going home for Spring Break, make sure to spend time with your family because while in college you don’t get to see your family as much anymore. Spring Break will go fast so just enjoy being in the moment.