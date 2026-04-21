Fun Summer Travel Destinations in Ohio

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you looking for some fun destinations to visit this summer but live in Ohio? Well, I have got you covered. Here are some fun destinations to visit this summer. These places are great for visiting with friends, family, and significant others.

1. Cedar Point

This is the perfect destination to visit with any group of people, even alone if you’re feeling a solo trip. Cedar Point is in Sandusky, OH, and is known for having the best roller coasters in the world. So, if you are looking for an amazing theme park to visit this summer, go to Cedar Point. It is the perfect getaway located in Ohio for this coming summer.

2. Put-In-Bay

This is another amazing destination to visit in the summer with family or friends. Put-In-Bay is an island on South Bass Island. This destination is known for its attractions, food, and nightlife. To get to Put-In-Bay, you need to take a ferry over since it is on an island. Another fun thing you can do on Put-In-Bay is take a look at the butterfly house. The butterfly house is an attraction that is filled with butterflies from around the world. So, if you’re looking for a relaxed vacation this one is for you!

3. Hocking Hills

This is a perfect destination for people who love being out in nature. Hocking Hills is in Logan, Ohio. Hocking Hills is known for its cliffs and waterfalls. If you are looking for a good outdoor activity to do with your friends, then this is it. This is also a good destination to take cute pictures with your friends or family.

To sum up, this was my list of 3 fun destinations to visit this summer with your friends or family. I hope that you enjoyed reading this article. I also hope that this article helped you to decide on where to go this summer with your friends or family members. Thank you for reading!