Fun Starbucks Holiday Drink Combinations

Hello, readers! This week, I am trying to take a step into what flavor combinations will make the perfect Holiday drinks at Starbucks. As a repeating Starbucks customer, I always try out something new. This willingness to explore my horizons definitely comes in my favor in knowing what Starbucks drink is most suitable! Anyway, here are some of my flavor combination recommendations!

Combination #1: Sugar Cookie and Gingerbread

I actually just discovered this combination by scrolling on TikTok. I absolutely love this combination because it tastes just like a gingerbread cookie. This is my top recommendation because it gives you the Christmas feeling that you may be searching for by simply taking a sip of the drink.

Combination #2: Brown Sugar and Sugar Cookie

If you love brown sugar and sweet drinks, this is the combination for you. Personally, I feel like the brown sugar cold foam shines through if you pursue this drink combination. Although, this may not give you a direct Christmas feeling, it provides a comfort drink. This drink makes me personally want to cuddle up on the couch and watch some of my favorite movies.

Combination #3: Caramel Brûlée and Sugar Cookie

This is a very sweet flavor duo, but it is definitely a unique one! If you love caramel and sugar cookies, this would be the perfect drink for you. The caramel brûlée topping is one of my favorites, which allowed this combination to make the list. With these flavors, there are so many variations of drinks that you could have in mixing the syrups and the cold foam.

I hope that you guys enjoyed this article! Maybe Starbucks will bring some holiday spirit for you this year whether it’s consumed with friends or even when you’re out Christmas shopping. Thank you for reading!