Fun for Your Next Trip to Cali!

Once a year, I have had the opportunity to travel to California to visit my sister, who has lived in San Diego for more than 8 years now. Compared to my home state of Ohio, there are way more activities to experience there , year after year. In this article I will talk about some of the fun I have experienced on my family vacations to visit my sister.

So, one of the first activities that I am so glad that I experienced was going to Disneyland in Anaheim, California. I went to Disneyland when I was 12 years old, around Christmas time. It was extremely busy at the park, but my family and I were still able to make the most out of it. We rode rides like Space Mountain, Matterhorn, Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, and Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage. We also got to see the holiday parade and meet some of the characters like Tinker Bell and Belle. My trip to Disneyland was transformative and I consider this is a must do activity if you visit California.

Another exciting activity that I have done during my time visiting San Diego was a boat ride to the small island of Coronado. To physically get on the boat, we went to several gift shops that they have in the area around the water and purchased our tickets for the excursion. The ride was nice and relaxing, but we were only on the boat for about fifteen minutes, which means it extremely doable for those . Once my family and I arrived on Coronado, we ate at a place called Lil Piggy’s Bar-B-Q, which I highly recommend. Then we took photos over the ocean and then got some delectable macaroons from a local desert shop before heading back to the boat and back to our hotel.

Overall, California is a great vacation destination, and I recommend getting out there once in your life. There is so much you can do out there other than Disney and the boat ride to Coronado. California is known for their beaches, shops, and famous celebrities. So, buy your ticket to California today to have the vacation of your life.