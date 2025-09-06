Fun Activities for the Summer!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you looking for some fun and awesome activities to do over the summer before going back to college in the fall? Well, I have got you covered. I will discuss a few things that you can do over the summer with your friends. Here are the best activities to end your summer break.

Spend a day at the beach:

By spending a day at the beach you can do so many fun activities like swim, build sandcastles, and tan out in the sun. Some beaches you can go to in Ohio is the Geneva State Park beach on the lake, which is about an hour away from Youngstown. I recommend going to the beach over the summer with friends and have beach day and relax.

Go to a Drive-In Movie Theatre:

I recommend going to a drive-in movie theatre over the summer because it is a great way to see a movie with your friends. I love drive in movie theatres because you can bring some lawn chairs, blankets, snacks and just be comfortable in your car. Also, you don’t have to be quite at a drive-in movie and there is more space compared to an indoor movie theatre. This is a perfect activity for the summer because while it is warm outside you can watch a movie with your friends and see the sunset.

Go to an Amusement Park:

I recommend going to an amusement park just because there is so much to do at an amusement park and is great if you have a few friends. Amusement parks have a bunch of rides and can help you create new memories with your friends. By going to an amusement park, you will have so much fun and will forget about your problems and stress. One example of an amazing amusement park here in Ohio is Cedar Point. Cedar Point is the perfect summer activity to do with friends and family.

I hope these ideas of summer activities help you out on deciding what you want to do this summer with your friends before heading back to college! Thank you for reading!