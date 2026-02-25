Five of My Best Procrastination Tips!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you have a bad habit of putting things off? Is it easy to convince yourself that you have time to do things later. Are you always rushing at the last minute to complete deadlines? Me too! Seriously, it’s easier than some may think to just put something to the side and pretend it doesn’t exist until it’s a massive problem, especially when it’s something you may not want to do.

But worry not, because I’m here to share a few tips that personally work for me! Quick disclaimer first, these might not work for everyone, but none of them will hurt to try!

Tip 1:

Writing the task down on a sticky note and placing it somewhere you will constantly see it. This way you’re reminded of your task over and over again until you do it and take the sticky note down. Is it annoying? Yes. Is it effective? Also yes.

Tip 2:

Find a way to make the task fun. This particular tip can be a little tricky, because generally when a task is being procrastinated, it’s because the task sucks. But this is where being a little weird can also seriously help. For example, if you’re putting off deep cleaning your bathroom, pretend it’s not your bathroom and that you’re a dramatic housekeeper for people you don’t like. That way you can make rude comments on things like toothpaste stains in the sink without thinking about how they’re actually your toothpaste stains.

Tip 3:

Listen to something while you do the task. Literally anything that doesn’t have visual accompaniment. A podcast, an audiobook, music, the sky is the limit. Just don’t do the task in silence, because that’s boring and you’re more likely to get distracted and abandon said task.

Tip 4:

Get your friends to make you feel bad about not doing the task. This one is for extreme cases only. Just tell your friends what the task is and what date/time you need to have it done by. Remember, you cannot get upset at your friends if you ask them to do this.

Tip 5:

Do the task in timed sections. Just set a timer, either five, ten, or fifteen minutes, and do as much as you can within that time-frame. This way you can race yourself to see how much you can get done before the timer goes off and it feels more like a game than a task.

Once again, these are just some things that I found work for me. They’re generally a little unconventional, but hey, if it works, it works! Thank you for taking the time to read my article! Let us know if you would like similar content to this article to be posted!