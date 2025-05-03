Five Nights at Freddy’s: An Overview

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Five Nights at Freddy’s, a game made by Scott Cawthon, is a point-and-click horror game. It is very easy to figure out. You must watch four animatronics, Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, from 12 am to 6 am. Each hour lasts about 90 seconds or about 1:30. The goal is to keep the animatronics from getting into your office. Every night, except night 5, you get a phone call from a guy who worked in the same office as the one you’re working in currently.

He gives you tips on how to survive, like not to use all of your power before 6 am, and gives you some information about what happened at a previous restaurant that caused it to get shut down. However, on night 4, he unfortunately gets caught by one of the animatronics and is unable to call you on night 5. Then on night 5, instead of the phone guy calling you, you get Golden Freddy, an easter egg character, on the phone instead.

Each night of the game, like most other horror games, gets progressively harder as the game goes on. Making sure to conserve enough battery for the night while trying to watch the cameras enough to see where the animatronics are in the pizzeria is very difficult, even if it does not seem like it. However, if you lose all of your power before the clock hits 6 am, your lights will shut off, your doors will open, and you will get jumpscared by the main antagonist, Freddy Fazbear.

Also, there are many easter eggs hidden in the game. First, there are tiny bits of information hidden on a poster that change when you look at it on camera, in the East Hall Corner. Then, on the West Hall Corner, there can be a Golden Freddy poster, which spawns Golden Freddy into your office. The only way to get rid of him is by flipping your camera back up. Finally, in the East Hall again, the drawings on the wall will turn into posters of crying children.

Fair warning, this game is not meant for young children or the faint of heart. So, play this game with a bit of caution if you get scared easily.