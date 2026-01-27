Five Below Finds That Will Make You Say “Yes Please”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you obsessed with all things shopping? If so, this is the article you must read to use for your next outing. Five Below has recently become very popular, thanks to TikTok, which makes this store a gold mine for new products! Because of their recent popularity, I have been able to find items that keep me coming back for more. So, I have compiled a list of a few of my favorite products to share with you and give you things to look out for!

Mystery Squishy Bun

The mystery squishy bun has been growing in popularity ever since it reached TikTok. Everyone is on the hunt for these mystery toys but no one can seem to find them. Target has produced their own dupe of this toy, but hasn’t gained the same amount of traction as the Five Below brand. This product is a surprise colorful dumpling and you can collect them in a variety of colors. There is a rare color, a sparkly silver, which everyone is on the lookout for. I have yet to find this mystery toy but I am hoping to find them once the popularity slows down!

Pajama Pants

Five below offers a variety of styles in pajama pants, which can be tailored to just about anyone. Typically, the designs on the pants are custom to specific holidays or characters. For example, over the Christmas season they had pajama pants scattered with hot chocolate and marshmallows, as the design. I enjoy their pajama sets, specifically the pants, as they are cheap and comfortable. Not only are there sleep pants, they also sell sleep shorts with a multitude of designs to choose from. Their shorts are made of a thicker material, which pair well when the weather is changing from cold to warm.

Room Decor

Shockingly, Five Below has a grand selection of various room decor items. These items can range from wall decor to trash bins. All of their products, in this category, are perfect for college students who live on campus! Their room decor is very affordable and aesthetically pleasing to have in your space. They have throw pillows, blankets, and some wall decor that are printed with popular movie designs. These themes range from Stranger Things to Wicked, which are very popular in today’s age. I have purchased some of these select items and use them in my apartment on campus, and I will continue to purchase more as time progresses.

Thank you for reading my article! I hope this gave you a few ideas of products to keep an eye out for, as well as preparing a list of things to bring if you plan to live on campus. I believe Five Below is a great store for all college students who need ideas for room decor or want a fun surprise to treat themselves. If you would like more of these articles, please let us know!