Favorite Taylor Swift Songs

I am an Art Student at Youngstown State University. I went back to YSU in Fall 2024. I am a Junior (in between Junior and Senior), but in the Art Program I’m a Freshman or Sophomore. I have an Associate’s Degree in Business Management from Eastern Gateway Community College. I am an actor in Community Theatre. I like to sing, act, and dance. I also enjoy Crochet, and hope to be more involved with Crochet Club this upcoming semester. I am involved in many clubs and organizations at YSU. I am involved with the Newman Center, as well as Crafternoons. I enjoy Book Club, Art Club, and Dance Club. I also like to play Dungeons and Dragons through Tabletop Gaming Club. I like to help animals through volunteering in the past. I have done volunteer work at a dog kennel. I used to work part time at my mom’s Dermatopathology lab called BCD. I enjoy Pop Culture; such as TV shows, movies, and music. I like to go to concerts, I have went to Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour twice, and Olivia Rodrigo Sour Tour and Olivia Rodrigo Guts Tour. I have went to other concerts years ago. I like Broadway musicals and plays, although I prefer musicals. I enjoy going to see Community Theatre and Local Theatre plays and musicals. I have made some great friends at YSU. I have really gotten back into writing. I like to read, and write, and sometimes write Poetry in Poetry Club. I enjoy writing books and stories. My family has 4 dogs now. I also like cats and other animals. As I said before, I like Pop Culture; including Fandoms. I have gotten back into reading more! I like seeing new popular books. I sometimes do crafts other than crocheting, as well. I have done sewing years ago. I have gotten back into dancing, to some extent. I used to love Ballet and Tap. I do Ballroom Dancing in Dance Club at YSU, although I’m a beginner. I have danced in musicals quite a bit. I’m excited to write Articles! I wrote Newspaper Articles with my Grandpa who was a Sports Writer.