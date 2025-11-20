Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Stewart Cook/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Favorite Taylor Swift Songs

Priscilla Kovach Student Contributor, Youngstown State University
As one of the most famous singers on the planet, Taylor Swift has accumulated both a large variety of fans and a large catalogue of music. Taylor Swift has truly made something for everyone! If you know where to look, its relatively easy to find almost any genre or vibe that is present in Taylor Swift’s song lineup. She has many sad songs, happy songs, and even some angry songs. There are the fun bops such as Shake It Off, Me!, Style, 22, for example. 

Taylor Swift Eras Tour
Photo by Stephen Mease from Unsplash
  1. Enchanted
    One of my favorite Taylor songs is Enchanted! I also have come to enjoy the response song to Enchanted by Adam Young from Owl City. Enchanted was given a new spin when it was re-recorded on an album in 2023 for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). This was her third re-recorded album that she pushed to the public. This song showcases what its like to have a new, sparkling crush on someone. It encompasses a variety of romantic experiences, which makes it relatable for quite a lot of people. Enchanted shows how it feels to not want your crush to choose someone else. Also, it can be interpreted as wondering or questioning what gender or type of people that you are attracted to.
  2. The Very First Night
    Another one of my favorite songs by swift is The Very First Night. This song is a Vault Track from the album re-recording of Red. It was released on November 12, 2021. This song describes a “in-the-past” relationship or love interest, and wanting to go back to the start of that relationship. It describes missing the person; but also its a happy, upbeat song. Taylor is saying others don’t know how much she misses this person and that the relationship was basically private. This song was not on the original Red album. Music can be interpreted in many ways, which is exemplified and shown in this song.
  3. You Belong With Me
    I very much enjoy You Belong With Me. This is a classic! It showcases a classic crush, especially that of a middle schooler or high schooler. Its an innocent love, and its passionate and vulnerable. I relate this song with a middle school girl having a crush on a boy at her school. This character, who is most likely based on Taylor herself, thinks of herself as unpopular and maybe a little bit geeky. She feels that her love interest should be with her, and not his toxic girlfriend. She has had romantic feelings for this guy friend for at least a while. It is a classic tale of yearning and longing. 

    Thank you all for reading and supporting our chapter! If you would like to read more articles like this, be sure to stay tuned!

Priscilla Kovach

Youngstown '26

