Favorite Tate McRae Songs

Tate McRae has managed to make her way through the music industry especially within the past five years! She originally had her career start by writing songs on the YouTube platform, but has now managed to sell out entire arenas! It seems that having a heavy pop influence in our society is what she has created her reputation around. She was also known within the past year for her relationship with “Kid LAROI,” which is still to be determined on whether they are together. Now, for my favorite songs that this artist has gifted her listeners!

Number 5: Plastic Palm Trees

This song is definitely relatable due to the relationship component where you think that a relationship is perfect, but then you realize it is not. Tate McRae covers this relatable phenomenon where you come out of the “brain fog” of a relationship. She utilizes the song title as a metaphor, which pulled in her listeners!

Number 4: Wish I Loved You In the 90s

With this song, there’s also a sad component to it where McRae shows what it is like to be in a present-day relationship. With our judgmental, complex society, it can be hard to survive a relationship. Times in the 90s were seen as more simple, which McRae emphasizes in this song.

Number 3: Siren Sounds

She covers the complexity of being in a relationship that shouldn’t continue. She enraptures what it’s like to truly love someone, but know that you shouldn’t be with this person. Sometimes, we can go against our best judgements as people when we truly are “deep” in a relationship. The vocals and meaning behind this song truly take me away!

Number 2: Greenlight

With this being one of her newest songs, she explains what it feels like to be in a good relationship finally, but not being able to move forward due to conflict from past relationships. With not being properly healed, she utilizes the metaphor once again to represent that she wants to feel like she is at a “green light,” but she is stuck at a “red light.”

Number 1: Purple Lace Bra

Although, the song title seems to have an “inappropriate” context, McRae doesn’t want this to be the context. She discusses how it feels to be in a relationship where you feel like your partner doesn’t listen to you unless you are engaged with them physically. This is seen as such a common thing within our society, which unfortunately many people can relate to with a relationship that they’ve been in.

Thank you for reading this article! Please check out Tate McRae as she has something for everyone!