Favorite Halloween Candy!

Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

Hey, did somebody say candy? Everyone loves candy especially on Halloween. So, here is an article about what I think are the top 3 candies of this Halloween Season.

1. Ghost Toast KitKat

I personally love the Ghost Toast KitKat because they are a delicious, cinnamon toast wafer candy. This candy tastes almost like the cinnamon toast crunch cereal and is one of the best flavors I have ever had from KitKat. So, if you love cinnamon flavored candies, then this is the perfect Halloween treat for you!

2. Skittles Shirkers

I personally love a good Skittles, but these Skittles are different from the rest. They are sour and that is why they are called Skittles Shirkers. The flavors in these pack of Skittles are lime, green apple, raspberry, and tangerine. This candy may cause you to be surprised because some of these skittles are sour, but some of them are sweet. So, it is a surprise on which one you will get. That is why I ranked skittles at the number 2 spot because they are fun.

3. Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins

Last but certainly not least, we have the Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins. For some reason, the Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins taste even better when they are designed as pumpkins. I love the Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins because it is fun and gets you into the spirit of Halloween. These Reese’s are delicious, but I don’t think they are as good as the Ghost Toast KitKat. This is why they take the number 3 spot.

I hope you enjoyed this list of the top 3 Halloween Candies. I hope that this article will put you in the spirit of Halloween since it is a week away. Make sure to pick up these Halloween themed candies before it is too late. Happy Halloween!