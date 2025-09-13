Favorite Fall Desserts

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you thought about what you want to bake around the house during this fall season? There are so many different desserts that you can make from the ease of your own kitchen. Whether it is from the typical pumpkin flavor that the season is known for or a little more abstract with pecan pie, there is a dessert for everyone to make during this breezy time of year!

Number 3: Pumpkin Pie

Although, pumpkin pie is a well-known favorite during the fall holiday, I think that other desserts have more to offer. Whether it is a store-bought pumpkin pie or homemade, this dessert has the ability to send anybody into the fall mood! What do you think of pumpkin pie?

Number 2: Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon rolls may not be seen as a fall-time dessert, but they have the cinnamon feeling that can allow everyone to enjoy the season. These circular desserts are amazing homemade, but also are conveniently cheap so that those from all incomes can enjoy them!

Number 1: Pumpkin-Shaped Brownies

Now, if you want to enlighten your more creative side, this is the dessert for you. You can start off with a normal brownie mix, but the “fall” part comes within the decoration on top of the brownies. If you have orange frosting and wiggle eyes, then all you have to do is utilize those ingredients! Also, if you want to be even more inventive, then you can shape the brownie squares into circles!

Let me know if you want to see more of these articles promoted on our page! Fall is such a great season to experience any type of fall dessert, so make sure that you check out some fall desserts here!