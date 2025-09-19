Favorite Celsius Flavors as a College Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a college student, sometimes we cannot always receive the proper amount of sleep. This is by no means promoting the use of energy drinks or caffeine, but sometimes we do need a little boost to be productive as college students. From my busy schedule, I typically am more of a coffee drinker to get my caffeine in for the day. Although, recently I have built a liking for Celsius. If you are a Celsius lover, here are some of my favorite Celsius to drink if I do prefer the energy drink.

Number 5: Orange

This is one of my favorites, especially if I have a very early morning “wake-up.” If you love orange juice and citrus, this energy drink would be perfect for your preferences. The can also has a very simplistic design, which makes it a great original to grab.

Number 4: Fizz-Free Blue Razz Lemonade

I discovered this drink when I first arrived at college. This flavor is a little more difficult to find than others, but it is one of my favorites. If you want the energy boost, but don’t want the carbonation of an energy drink, this is the perfect fit for you! It also has a wonderful balance between blue raspberry and lemonade.

Number 3: Arctic Vibe

With being known for a cold berry flavor, this one is for those who love the taste of berries! The design on this energy drink enraptures the “Arctic” stereotype that we all know. There are icebergs depicted in the background, which is one of my favorite elements.

Number 2: Peach Vibe

If you love peaches, this may be the right fit for you! This is one of the sweeter flavors out of the Celsius brand, which makes it one of my favorites. “Peach Vibe” is often found within the 12-pack Celsius boxes, but if you look hard enough, you’ll be able to find it to individually buy.

Number 1: Astro Vibe

If I ever don’t know which Celsius I am wanting, this is my “go-to” drink. The flavors are similar to the Blue Razz Lemonade flavor, but this one is sparkling! I personally love this energy drink. The first sip will automatically “wake you up” due to the intense flavors and carbonation. I definitely recommend this flavor!

Now, energy drinks are not for every individual, especially those who are sensitive to caffeine. This article is solely my opinion only and doesn’t reflect how our Chapter views the Celsius brand. I just wanted to share some of my personal flavors of the energy drink!