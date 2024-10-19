This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

Do you ever sit around wondering what to make for your next warm fall dessert? Many people don’t know where to start when searching for the perfect fall delight to warm their heart as the temperature drops. With fall desserts and comforts to make, there are a wide a variety of autumn flavors to choose from. These flavors of which are common during the fall season are as follows: pumpkin, caramel, apple, cinnamon, cheesecake, and more. Here are some of my recommendations for recipes that you should look into during this chilly time!

Pumpkin Muffins

Now, many people may refer to a pumpkin muffin and believing that it correlates with the Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, but it is actually not the same! These pumpkins muffins will allow to get that pumpkin feeling without all of the unnecessary dairy just in case you have a dietary restriction! Look to reference for the direct recipe here: https://preppykitchen.com/pumpkin-muffins/

Apple Croissants

A common area where a croissant will land is in a cafe with a flavorful, energizing cup of coffee. For an apple croissant, it can be a great pair to go with your cup of coffee in the morning or simply get you into the fall mood while watching a comfort Halloween movie.

Caramel Apples

The crunch and the freshness from a caramel apple is the most comfortable aspect to look into this dessert and snack. They have a sweet nature, where there is the gooey caramel connected to the outer layer of the apple. Even then there is not only one type of caramel apple. Why are you waiting for the outer candied layer to take control of your taste buds? Look to reference for the direct recipe here: https://sallysbakingaddiction.com/homemade-caramel-apples/

Cinnamon Bun Popcorn

The spice that cinnamon brings to this dessert is what makes it very popular. Some people associate cinnamon with the Christmas season, which is why this may not be the most applicable fall dessert. None the less it can give you the spice that you are looking for to snuggle up and snack on while watching your favorite comfort show. Look to reference for the direct recipe here: https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a46071/cinnamon-bun-popcorn/

Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookies

With pumpkin cheesecake, it is a popular dessert that is sold at many bakeries during the fall era. People do not look at pumpkin cheesecake cookies as the real thing, but cookies can be a smaller dessert to satisfy your craving. If you like the silkiness of the flavor of cheesecake as well as the sweetness of comfort, then these cookies are for you! Look to reference for the direct recipe here: https://inbloombakery.com/pumpkin-cheesecake-cookies/

Be sure to check out these fall desserts to satisfy any craving that you might have. In bulk, any of these desserts would be great to make for a celebration like a fall festival, party, or even a birthday! Take into consideration the desserts that I have listed here!