This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

Look for fun frights this spooky season? Visit Cedar Point!

Halloween is right around the corner and Halloweekends of full of plenty of fun and full of frights! Go to Cedar Point in Sandusky, OH for their Halloweekends fun. The celebration starts on September 12th and lasts until November 2nd with hours varying from Thursday-Sunday. Not only do they have Halloween-spirited fu, but Cedar Point is a great vacation spot. They do especially well with their decoration skills for Halloween, which makes you feel the Halloween spirit.

Cedar Point has a bunch of thrills and scares for everyone in the whole family to enjoy. For the little kids Cedar Point has a costume contest, trick or treating, a kids oriented “haunted” house, and kid-themed shows. They also have their year-round “kiddie” ride sections for the little ones to enjoy as well.

Now for the more adventurous souls out there, Cedar Point has a bunch to offer for those who to dare to conquer. They have a variety of haunted houses, scare zones, and some fall-themed shows for those of older maturity. Some of the popular houses that they offer for thrill-seekers include Slaughter House, Fearground Freak Show, Midnight, and many more. Slaughterhouse is a meat factory where scare actors are dressed up as employees and pigs, which mimics a slaughter/factory setting. Fearground Freak Show is a circus-related haunted house which also has wax figures and scare actors dressed as clowns, ringmasters, and gypsies. This haunted house is for those who enjoyed circuses when they were younger, not those who dreaded it. Finally, the last feature of their haunted houses is Midnight. This house is about Mister Midnight who is the main character of Cedar Point’s Halloweekends. He invites you to his house where he introduces you to the book of death, which consists of people’s top fears that they have experienced in their lives.

Cedar Point has some Halloween-elated shows that are for all ages like Wake the Dead a murder mystery show, The Shrieks, Fangs After Dusk, and a new spooky show called Midnight’s Curse. Wake the Dead is one of the most popular shows because it is a murder mystery show which the audience chooses which character murdered Fredrich Earl Anderson Rochester. The Shrieks is a witch-powered show that introduces you to the power of music in those of the “undead.” Fangs After Dusk involves vampires, and gives you a vivid taste of rock and roll that many generations enjoy. Finally, Midnight’s Curse is a show that projects many of Mister Midnight’s followers’ talents as they progress under his reign. The talents range from fire-twirling to acrobatics, which keeps people coming back more and more for their rare talents.

Overall, Cedar Point is the perfect place to go if you love the fact of being spooked and getting into the Halloween season. It is perfect for the whole family, even the little ones who don’t want to be scared. Cedar Point doesn’t want you to miss out, so come join them in the fun, if you dare!