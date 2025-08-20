Easy Pineapple Cake

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This is a recipe that is perfect for picnics or family gathering.
Wisk 2 eggs
2 cups sugar
Add 1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups flour (mixed with 2 teaspoons baking soda)
Alternately with contents of can (20 oz) crushed pineapple (juice included)
Mix in 1 cup chopped walnuts
Bake at 350 approximately 45 minutes in 9×13″ pan.
*Put icing on cake when it comes hot from oven.
Icing
8 OZ Cream cheese at room temperature
1/2 cup oleo or butter softened at room temperature
1 1/3 cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Mix all together and spread on HOT cake.
Top with more crushed nuts.
Refrigerate cake.