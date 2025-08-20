Easy Pineapple Cake

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This is a recipe that is perfect for picnics or family gathering.

Wisk 2 eggs

2 cups sugar

Add 1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups flour (mixed with 2 teaspoons baking soda)

Alternately with contents of can (20 oz) crushed pineapple (juice included)

Mix in 1 cup chopped walnuts

Bake at 350 approximately 45 minutes in 9×13″ pan.

*Put icing on cake when it comes hot from oven.

Icing

8 OZ Cream cheese at room temperature

1/2 cup oleo or butter softened at room temperature

1 1/3 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

Mix all together and spread on HOT cake.

Top with more crushed nuts.

Refrigerate cake.