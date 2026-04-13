Earth Day Activities: How to Immerse in Nature This Earth Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome back to our Youngstown Her Campus Chapter! As Earth Day is approaching next week, I always like to take a moment to recognize what I can do to recognize doing my part for Earth on Earth Day. Now, this isn’t to say that you are obligated to help out on this day or complete an activity related to Earth Day, but this is something that I like to recognize! Here are some ideas if you are interested to recognize Earth Day this year.

Activity #1: Gardening

Now, this first activity can be anything from planting a flower in your backyard to helping out a local area with landscaping! By participating in gardening, it can help you feel more present in nature. My personal choice would be to plant flowers as I really enjoy the ending product to see how nature works with plant growth! This activity would be fun with friends or by yourself too!

Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

Activity #2: Local Cleanup

This activity is dependent on how much litter and trash may be present around local parks or public areas near where you are from. This activity would be the best when you are with your friends so that you can start a conversation and have company during this activity. I have personally helped clean up campus in this way before, and I really enjoyed my experience. I definitely recommend this!

Activity #3: Go on a Nature Walk

When you go on a walk, this can aid you in feeling more “in-tune” with nature. I love to be able to walk and embrace the nature that is present when outdoors. This activity is very simple, but it can make a difference in your mindset and allow you to show appreciation to planet Earth. This activity can be enjoyable on your own or with others as well!

I hope that some of these ideas strike your mind and that you take interest in them. Grab your friends and delve into one of these fun activities! Although, Earth Day may not be the first holiday that comes to your mind, I think that it can be enjoyable to celebrate and recognize it! It definitely makes a difference, no matter how small it may be! Thank you for reading and please be sure to check out more articles from our chapter!