DWTS: Dedication Night

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome back everyone! I am back with another recap of DWTS. This week was an emotional one to say the least. The celebrities each chose a person or place special to them to perform their dance for. We even saw a baby announcement and gender reveal! Here are my top moments this week:

Tyler Cameron’s Baby Announcement

This reveal was so beautiful, and I feel that Sharna did a great job of letting Tyler and Tate have their moment. It was truly such a tender dance and moment. This might have been Tyler’s best dance. He seemed really connected to the movements and everything flowed naturally. I had been seeing some online speculation that Tyler and Tate were expecting, which is why she would be the special guest in his dance. I am so happy that this prediction was true, and he seems like he will be the best girl dad!

Tatyana & Jan

This was one of Tatyana’s top dances so far. She looked so graceful and strong in this dance, especially in her arm extensions and the way she glided across the floor. Her dancing sections with Alfonso were chef’s kiss. I want even more of them dancing together after seeing that. I am excited to see the rest of her journey!

Ezra & Daniella

The opening of Ezra’s mom having him raise his chin and push his shoulders back before letting him go confidently on his own was so touching. It truly showed just how much his mother has been his biggest supporter and protector. From what I’ve seen of his relationship with his mother, this was such a beautiful way to honor that relationship. Let’s also give a moment for the blade stand move. Daniella finds a way to make wow moments every single week and I truly appreciate that. Keep me entertained Dani!

Amber & Pasha

This dance and its message were so powerful. The vulnerability and storytelling that Amber showed was impeccable. This was so much more than a dance. It gave a voice and hope to others. Amber’s precision and execution of her moves were spot on and I don’t think she could have done any better.

Harry & Jenna

I really loved the fact that Harry included his whole family in his dance. It was so cute to see all of the different generations together. This dance felt effortless and second nature to Harry, which is a testament to his skills. I also want to say that his wife can really dance. She honestly danced as if she could’ve been Harry’s pro partner for the dance. I start the petition to have her on next season!

That’s all I have for you guys this week but tune in for next week’s recap. It will be Halloween night in the ballroom. Perhaps we will get to see some team dances or a challenge. You can watch next week’s episode on Tuesday at 8 pm ET on Disney+ or ABC.