DWTS Catch Up

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hi everyone, I know it’s been a minute, but it’s great to be writing to you all again! Dancing with the Stars 35th season is officially underway and it definitely has not disappointed. This may be one of the most talented casts I’ve seen so far. I have been on the edge of my seat for these dances the past two weeks, and I know that it will just keep getting better. As the competition has gotten underway, I have had my eyes glued on a few pairings in particular. These are my top 4:

Ezra & Daniella

Let’s just say this duo is my favorite and my top pick to win the mirror ball. I knew I had a feeling about them, but I didn’t know they would blow me away like this only two weeks in! For starters, Daniella’s choreography and her ability to create iconic dances needs to be studied. She truly is a master of her craft. There’s also so much to say about Ezra. I mean he is just pure gold (no pun intended). I love how he does not let his condition interfere with his journey in the competition, but that he and Daniella find a way to use it to their advantage and show his abilities. I also read somewhere where someone praised them for acknowledging his restrictions as well and finding ways to work around them, rather than spreading toxic positivity. Their week two dance still has my jaw on the floor. That dance was truly one that is finale worthy. It will definitely go down in Dancing with the Stars history.

Maura & Mark

This pairing comes in as a close second. Anyone who read my recaps last season knows how much I love Mark. Though I didn’t know who Maura was before this season, the level of skill and refinement she showed in just week one surprised and impressed me. I am shocked a bit because she was not one on my radar, but boy is she now. She holds her own in this competition and will for sure make it far, and dare I say to the finale? I will say I was sad to see how much she got in her head and did not enjoy herself this past week. I hope she can find a way to not let the pressure of having to be even better each week get to her because she truly is a gem. I am excited to see more dances from her.

Harry & Jenna

Harry and Jenna came out of the gate swinging in week one! Their dance was electrifying and proved why Harry is a true dancer. I also had my eye on this duo from the beginning too, just saying! I think that Harry is doing a great job of showcasing his talents and ability to pick up this new challenge quickly. I do want to see him be more fluid in his dancing though. Week one it felt as though he was still in the mindset of his previous dance experience, so I am awaiting his transformation this season.

Amber & Pasha

This couple is one I did not expect to rank so highly, but I feel as though they have earned this spot. I truly thought it would go to Jenna and Val, but Amber and Pasha just have something about them in which I can see their potential to go far. They have all of the ground workings; they just need to keep doing what they’re doing and captivate the audience more choreography wise. It would also be iconic for Daniella and Pasha to be in the finals with both of their partners, so I am totally here for that.

Now let’s talk about eliminations. I fear that we may try to pull an Andy Richter with Guillermo based off how these past two weeks have gone. I truly hope that is not the case because everyone remaining is truly better skill wise, and they deserve to stay in the competition. So far, we have lost Connor and Adele, Sarah Jane and Hailey, and Giada and Alan. This is one of the first seasons in a long time that I agree with a majority of these eliminations. The only one I felt should have stayed another week at least was Giada. I do wonder who will go home in week three of the competition though. Will it be Guillermo or someone else? Find out by tuning into Disney+ at 8pm ET this Tuesday.