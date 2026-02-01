Dunkin Valentine Launch

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome back, everyone! I am here to bring you some of my all-time favorites from the Valentine’s Day Launch at Dunkin Donuts. Looking at it, in previous years, the menu has brought typically more new items. This February-themed launch dropped on January 28th, 2026, but there was more of a limit on their selection. I’m here to let you all know of some of my favorite drink and food items from both the current launch and from previous years.

Number 5: Cupid’s Choice Donut

Now, this donut honestly has a lot to offer. The Bavarian Kreme filling is not one of my favorites due to the texture, but I love what this donut has to offer. This donut really allows me to get into the Valentine’s Day spirit and is topped with pink frosting and cute sprinkles. This is a good option if you are looking for a sweet treat.

Number 4: Lava Cake Signature Latte

I honestly wish that they would bring back this drink! My friends and I loved to go to our local Dunkin and dive into this beverage. If you are a chocolate fan, this is the perfect drink for you. Although, it was sometimes not the sweetest drink, it all mattered on how you ordered the beverage. I definitely recommend this drink if they bring it back to their menu.

Number 3: Cocoa Mocha Signature Latte

This is a staple to the Dunkin menu, and is on the menu all-year round. This drink takes like a hot chocolate over ice, which is a great treat if you are known for having a sweet tooth. I know a lot of my friends and family enjoy this beverage. I recommend that you try this out if you are in a mocha mood!

Number 2: Pink Velvet Macchiato

I absolutely loved when they had the pink velvet syrup on their menu. I am honestly so disappointed that they didn’t bring this item back to their Valentine’s menu. This drink was so aesthetically pleasing if you got the macchiato because you could really see the pink color that the drink offered. For me, this drink tasted like cake batter, and it is one of my all-time favorites that they’ve had on their menu.

Number 1: Brownie Batter Donut

Drum roll, please….the brownie batter donut! Do I need to explain myself with this choice? This donut has this delicious brownie batter filling that feels like you are eating the brownie batter out of bowl. This donut has been on their menu for many years, which makes so much sense. This is any brownie lovers dream in the form of a donut. I definitely recommend this donut because in my eyes, it is a 10/10.

I truly think that Dunkin has always pleased me with their Valentine’s Menu, but I really wish that they would bring some of these items back. Do you remember any of these iconic favorites that Dunkin offered? I hope that you enjoyed this article! Please stay tuned for more delicious content!