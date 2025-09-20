Dungeons & Dragons for Newbies: Explained

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Priscilla Kovach

Dungeons & Dragons is a fantasy tabletop role-playing game that was created and designed by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson, the game was first published in 1974 by Tactical Studies Rules (TSR). If you have never played Dungeons & Dragons before, it can be intimidating and confusing to learn how to play. But no need to worry, it is pretty easy to learn and pick up the rules and regulations of the game. Character Creation and World Building are also large parts of the game. It’s important to make sure that your DM (Dungeon Master) and the other members of your party are the right fit for you; to maximize your enjoyment of the game and have fun. It can be a fun bonding experience with your friends and acquaintances. There is also Oneshots and West March. It can be a big time commitment to join a league/campaign, so sometimes it can be better and easier for some people, like myself, to only participate in Oneshots. A Oneshot is a game of Dungeons & Dragons that is a one-time only game. It is not ongoing like regular D&D games are. In Tabletop Gaming Club at YSU, there is also Magic: The Gathering. Magic is its own game, it is a collectible card game. It also is considered to be a tabletop game, and it can be played as a digital collectible card game as well.

Magic The Gathering; also known as Magic and MTG, was the first trading card game. Dungeons & Dragons has been featured in many Television shows and some movies. In Stranger Things, Mike, Lucas, Will, and Dustin often play D&D. They played the 1983 Expert Edition of the game. This group of characters played Dungeons & Dragons from 1979 or earlier. These friends played their “Elder Tree” campaign in 1979, and even Nancy joined in by dressing up as an elf.