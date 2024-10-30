Different Types of Coffee To Fit Your Caffeine Needs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

Do you ever go to a coffee shop and not know what to order? Are you new to the “drinking coffee” game? Well, regardless of why you clicked this article here, I can help give you a bit of background on how to fit the type of caffeinated beverage that fits your needs! Understanding and getting a better grasp as to what different coffee beverages offer can really help you find what you’re looking for the give you a boost for your day and morning. The main coffees that are important to understand at a coffee shop include hot and iced versions of the following: brewed coffee, latte, cappuccino, macchiato, americano, and mocha.

Brewed Coffee

Brewed coffee is a typical hot/iced house blend that a particular coffee shop sells. Brewed coffee is made with coffee grounds and water, seeped together to create the proper ratio of coffee taste. This type of caffeinated beverage typically is enhanced with modern flavored syrups, or traditional cream and sugar. If you’re looking for a sweet coffee, this type of beverage isn’t for you, but it draws the eyes of the older adult generation.

Latte

A latte is different from the brewed coffee in terms of what it is composed of. As a brewed coffee is coffee grounds and water being steeped to perfect a cup of coffee, a latte contains espresso and milk. An espresso shot is the concentrated liquid of coffee, containing a high amount of caffeine. With a brewed coffee, you can drink multiple cups before having too much caffeine, but with espresso, you must be cautious. A latte can offer a creamy mixture of milk and espresso to create a smoother coffee beverage for your needs. Lattes can also be flavored with any syrup to make it a bit of a more dessert-like treat.

Cappuccino

A cappuccino is the lightest and airiest bit of a creamy coffee that someone can have. This type of beverage has the same components of a latte, but the frothing of the milk is for a longer period of time. Some cappuccinos incorporate ristretto, which is a even more concentrated shot then before with its bold flavors. You will know if your cappuccino is made correctly based on the weight of the cup. If it is a lighter weight, then you know that your cappuccino meets the coffee standard.

Macchiato

A macchiato is especially like a latte as it has the same milk and espresso content. The main difference between a latte and macchiato is that while a latte has the milk and espresso mixed, the macchiato does not have the same intention. Rather, in a macchiato, the coffee taste can be better as the espresso shots sit on top of the frothed milk.

Americano

An Americano deals with espresso shots as well, but instead of the milk component like in a latte, it has hot/cold water as the substitute. An americano taste is said to mock the brewed coffee taste if that is not an option for you. Many times, people add cream and sugar to the americano to ensure it is not as watery and bitter.

Mocha

The mocha is the most common, especially if you are looking for a chocolatey, caffeinated beverage. Most of the time, a mocha is made from espresso shots, milk, mocha sauce, and whipped cream, which in some people’s eyes they view it as a hot chocolate with coffee. It is a popular type of coffee amongst many, especially if you are a starter at drinking coffee.

With understanding and being able to determine what coffee you are looking for, this will better help you fuel your day! For caffeine content, it would be best to look it up on the website or simply ask the barista if you are on a limited restriction to caffeine. The amount of caffeine can be adjusted with many of these beverages, as you can do ½ decaf or truly any modification. I hope that this helps all of you to better understand what to order the next time you had to a coffee shop.