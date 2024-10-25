“Dancing with the Stars” Catching Eyes of TikTok

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

Within the past few weeks, the featured dancers of “Dancing with the Stars” have managed to become the popular face of my TikTok feed, highlighting their dances trends on the social media platform. With “Dancing with the Stars” releasing a new episode every week, the professional and amateur dancers are working diligently with their partners to showcase innovative and eye catching choreography. In the past two weeks, the pairings of Whitney and Danny, as well as Jenna and Joey have drawn the attention of many on TikTok. What are the differences that have garnered them extra attention and recognition online?

Leg Lift Dance (“Operation Archer”) Inspired by Whitney and Danny

The trend for the leg lift on TikTok was based off Whitney and Danny’s Dedication Dance from Week 5 of “Dancing with the Stars.” The leg lift is referred to as “operation archer,” which consists of one partner holding their balance steady while pulling the other individual up only with their leg. The stable individual on the ground has their foot balanced upon by the other’s foot, which allowing for the reinforcement needed to make the lift possible. Ever since fans have been amazed by the moves of Whitney and Danny, they have been recreating the dance move at home with their friends, significant others, parents, and more.

Samba Dance Break (Tarzan Dance) with Jenna and Joey

During this week’s episode of “Dancing with the Stars”, Jenna and Joey took advantage of their Week 6 dance and swooped fans off their feet with their samba dance. In their Samba Dance, the duo featured Tarzan for the theme to follow for Disney Week. The dance was typical for what is expected in terms of technique for Week 6. Well, that is, until Jenna and Joey brought out their viral dance break, which requires the couple to sync with the music flawlessly to create a captivating effect. With the dance break choreography, it seems to be like a “pop and lock” technique, but the couple keeps it smooth and strong. The dance break has become popular to follow Jenna and Joey in what time and dedication they took to allow for an “addictive” dance to be streamline.

Thanks to Whitney and Danny, as well as Jenna and Joey, “Dancing with the Stars” has managed to receive extra publicity this season and the show is thriving. Recently, “Dancing with the Stars” performers have made their TikTok presence more prominent. Is this due to the fact that TikTok has aided in the shows’ popularity or in their individual careers? Regardless, these two new dancing trends have made their mark on TikTok dance trends, which is a remarkable achievement for the couples, especially the choreographers in the duos.