The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

Are you looking for a good, sweet treat that is related to Thanksgiving this week? Well then get yourself over to the nearest Crumbl Cookie franchise! This week the weekly rotating flavors are all pies, coming in Cookies and Cream, Key Lime, Pecan, Pumpkin, Apple, French Silk, and the staple chocolate chip cookie. I got Crumbl with my mom this week over the Thanksgiving break and these pies were so good. The four pies that we got were Cookies and Cream, Pumpkin Pie, French Silk Pie, and the Apple Pie.

The first pie that I tried was the French Silk Pie. This pie is chilled and is made with cookies and cream crust, filled with a creamy chocolate mouse, and topped with whipped cream and chocolate curls. This pie was ranked 3rd for me. This pie did meet up to expectations but was just a little too bland for me, but it was good overall.

The second pie that I tried was the Thanksgiving favorite the Pumpkin Pie. This pie is chilled and is filled with pumpkin with whipped cream all around the top of the pie. I had high expectations for this pie, and it lived up to them. This pie ranked 2nd for me and was overall an excellent pie but didn’t get number 1 because another pie beat this one.

The 3rd pie that I tried was the Cookies and Cream Pie. This pie is chilled with a cookies and cream crust, a creamy cookies and cream filling, and a topping of whipped cream and crunchy cookies. This pie was my favorite pie and was ranked number 1. This pie tasted exactly like an Oreo and dirt pudding. Overall, this pie was the best out of the ones I got.

The last pie that I tried was the Apple Pie. This pie was served warm baked in a buttery crust, filled with apple cinnamon filling, and then topped with cinnamon streusel. Overall, this pie tasted like apple, but it was way too sweet for me where it almost tasted sour. This pie ranked last for me just because I am not a huge fan of apple pie and it was just way too sweet for me.

Overall, this week a Crumbl was a good week for the Thanksgiving pies. There are also two other pies that I didn’t get but heard that they are just as good as these four they are pecan pie and key lime pie. I highly recommend that you check out these pies before it is too late because this is the best that I have had from Crumbl in a while. So if you want a good little sweet treat head to Crumbl over thanksgiving break and get some of these pies because they are excellent.