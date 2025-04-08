Crumbl Cookie: Kardashian/Jenner Takeover

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

Have you ever watched “Keeping Up with the Kardashians?” Do you love Crumbl cookie? Well, guess what? You’re in luck this week because for the week of April 6th, Crumbl Cookie is doing a collab with the Kardashians and Jenners to bring a new combination of flavors for the featured cookies of the week. This is like nothing that I have ever seen for Crumbl Cookies! Are they doing it for the publicity or for their own personal gain?

Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

Now you may be wondering what flavors they are offering for the week. Here is the list of all of the flavors that they are promoting this week: Kris’ Classic Yellow Layer Cake, Kourtney’s Flourless Chocolate Cake, Kim’s Snickerdoodle Crumb Cake Cookie, Khloe’s Cookies and Cream Skillet Cookie, Kendall’s Cookie Dough Cupcake Cookie, and Kylie’s Pink Confetti Sugar Cookie. Thanks to the Crumbl Cookie website all of these cookies are become fan-favorites of many all across the world.

Kris’ Classic Yellow Layer Cake is a double-layered cake, which has chocolate fudge frosting in the middle of the two cake layers. Additionally, there is rich chocolate glaze and chocolate curls that are used to top off the cake. Another one of the cakes this week for Crumbl is Kourtney’s Flourless Chocolate Cake. This cake is known to be a gluten-free chocolate cake for those who have a gluten allergy or deficiency. There is a dark chocolate glaze that is on the top, as well as some raspberries to add fruity flavor.

The next two in the lineup are Kim’s Snickerdoodle Crumb Cake Cookie and Khloe’s Cookies and Cream Skillet Cookie. The Snickerdoodle Crumb Cake Cookie is said to be a warm snickerdoodle cookie, which will be filled with white chocolate chips. If you look to the top of the cookie, there is cinnamon crunch and melted white chocolate chips topping. The Cookies and Cream Skillet Cookie may look the most tempting of all. This cookie is featured as a dark chocolate filled with cookie pieces which is also topped with a delicate cookie and cream mousse. To top the delicious cookie off, there is a chocolate ganache that is placed on top.

The last three cookies of the lineup also look very tempting to the eye, which include: Kendall’s Cookie Dough Cupcake Cookie, Kylie’s Pink Confetti Sugar Cookie, and Double Chocolate Chip Cookie. Kendall’s cookie is a fluffy brown sugar cookie, which has semi-sweet chocolate chips. Cookie-dough buttercream frosting, bits of cookie dough pieces, and cookie crumbs top off the sweet cookie. Kylie’s cookie is a vanilla sugar cookie infested with the nostalgic rainbow sprinkles. To top of the cookie, a pink cake buttercream is used to add even more color to the cookie. Lastly, the Double Chocolate Chip Cookie is a spin on the average chocolate chunk cookie with bits of salt. With each of the cookies having a different spin for this Crumbl Cookie lineup, who would want to miss out on these cookies???