Corn Maze Recommendations

Have you ever struggled finding fun things to do in the fall? Well, if so, I have the solution for you! Corn mazes are a great way to kick off fall with friends and family! They offer a variety of fun, thrill, and something sweet to end your fun filled day/night. This article will give you a glimpse of the best mazes to jumpstart your fall festivities!

Maze Craze Corn Maze:

This maze is located in New Springfield, OH and offers a variety of fun fall activities. The corn maze is shaped in various Winnie the Pooh characters with each character representing several difficulty levels. Inside of the mazes, you will navigate your way through while trying to find different checkpoints to check off your list! This interactive maze allows you to get hands on and go further than simply trying to find an exit! Maze Craze is an all ages environment, meaning there is fun for everyone in the family! After your adventure in the mazes, you can take a trip on the hayride or relax and drink some cider by a warm campfire! Whatever you are feeling, they will provide it at Maze Craze!

2. Burnham’s Orchards:

This maze is located in Berlin Heights, OH and also offers many different actives for you to enjoy. Burnham’s Orchards is a family-owned business and is widely known for their corn maze and fall festivities, and has astounding reviews! This is a place that is filled with fun and has ‘fall’ written all over it! After you are finished with their maze, you can check out their apple picking, pumpkin patch, hayride, and much more activities.

3. Derthick’s Farm & Corn Maze:

Derthick’s Farm & Corn Maze is located in Mantua, OH and is best known for their corn maze. This maze is 7 miles long and offers a variety of challenges and twisted turns! Much like Maze Craze, this corn maze allows you to hunt and find clues at different checkpoints located inside the corn! Derthick’s corn maze is created in the shape of the Headless Horseman, followed by gravestones that are engraved with the words ‘RIP.’ If you are able to find your way out of this maze, you can check out their pumpkin patch, farm animals, or even their cow themed train ride! There’s so much to do here to get into the fall spirit and challenge yourself in their long corn maze.

4. Fear Forest:

If you are looking for a spooky way to start your fall fun, check out Fear Forest located in Lordstown, OH. This “haunted” location offers two different ways to experience a corn maze. Not feeling like walking? Check out their haunted hayride that takes you through the cornfields, all while live actors hop onboard to give you the scare of a lifetime! Their haunted hayride has the largest drive-thru vortex tunnels! If you are feeling like taking the challenge of walking the 10 minutes through the maze, you can go through the forbidden cornfield! This is a 10 minute walkthrough filled with live actors and animatronics! There is only one way in and one way out! You are forced to navigate your way through the twists and turns of horror, all while trying to find your way out!

5. Dark Harvest Productions:

Another scary corn maze you can give a chance is Dark Harvest Productions located in Hillsboro,OH. This location is a three part corn maze that is filled with thrills and fear lurking in every corner! You start off with their harvester ride, which is a 1 mile wagon ride through the haunted woods! The second station is their strawman’s stalk, which is the 7-acre corn maze filled with monsters and frights that will be sure to leave you with lasting memories! Finally, you can go through their bell city walk, which is their haunted walking trail. Are you willing to take on the dark mystery of Dark Harvest Productions?

Thank you for taking the time to read this article! Have a great fall season!