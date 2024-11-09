The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Pete the Penguin’s variety show is just around the corner, on November 22nd, 23rd, and 24th. This show is on campus at Ford Theatre in Bliss Hall, so it is great to see if you want to see a comedic and well put together production. This show covers a variety of talent and amazing acts that you do not want to miss. Also, students get in for free, so come support this amazing, local cast.

This show is about a group of musical theatre students struggle to face the challenge of modernizing an outdated vaudeville script. The audience will be treated to great musical numbers, comedy, and a live band. This show is also incredibly special because Pete the Penguin will be making an appearance in the show as a sheriff. This show will knock your socks off so go support the Cliff College of Creative Arts and see this show. Te cast has been working so hard and deserves a full audience.

This shows rehearsal process has been amazing. It has been great to see the cast working so hard to perfect this show and make it the best it can be. The whole cast is so talented in all the aspects of singing, dancing, and acting. This cast features 7 amazing characters. The character descriptions are MC, Comic relief, Alexa, Stage Manager, Leading Man, June East, and of course the one and the only Sheriff Pete.

Make sure to put this show on your calendar. You will not want to miss this spectacular vaudeville variety show. Here is a link to buy tickets: https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/ysu/4712