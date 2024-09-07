College Advice – How to Kick Off Your Year Right!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

Maybe you’re in a new town, state, or even the country! Or, maybe you’re like me, and only live 30 minutes away. Either way, starting off the semester with a positive attitude can set the mood for the whole year! I’ve compiled a list of 10 ideas to help start your semester right and have a positive and fun year!

Make Friends!

You may hear this in every blog you read about college, but it is so true! Having friends in the same classes or dorms as you can change your whole college experience. It is always nice to have somebody to talk to about that one professor, or someone who can help you with your homework! Put yourself out there! I personally posted on social media websites/apps connecting with other people going to the same college as me.

2. Have a Planner

Overtime, you may have a lot of assignments you need to work on, club responsibilities, work, etc. Having everything you need to get done in one place is KEY in college to keeping yourself organized. A couple recommendations would be a physical planner, Notion, or Google Calendar. You can make all of these customizable and have fun with it! An additional tip: color organize your tasks. You can have a certain color you use for each class, work, clubs, etc.

3. Get a Job On Campus

This is a personal preference, but I highly recommend it! There are multiple benefits to working on campus other than getting paid. They are highly flexible with classes, and oftentimes you will have downtime to work on assignments (depending on the job)! Youngstown State University also offers priority registration for any student working on campus. You can also be eligible to receive work-study funds for college every semester! There are TONS of other benefits, but these are the most common ones! This is great for planning future semesters as well!

4. Join at least one club

College’s offer clubs for almost anything you could imagine! If they don’t have a certain club you want to join, you can always make one! Clubs are a great way to get involved on campus and meet new people! There are also clubs that can benefit you within your major. Club Sports are also another great option to get involved! Clubs can be very beneficial and can help you learn more about yourself, explore new opportunities, get adjusted to colleges, and make connections! (p.s. I recommend Her Campus (;)

5. Have a positive relationship with your professors

This should be number one on this list, but having a positive relationship with all of your professors can get you very far in college. A little story time: during my first semester, I had to take a math class. I failed the first two exams, and I started talking to my professor about it. I would ask him if he could review my homework with me and any tips to be able to pass. He told me privately that if I passed the final, he would make sure I passed the whole class. If I hadn’t been talking with him and showing him I truly cared about the class, I probably would have failed. College professors do actually care about their students and want them to succeed. Building a positive relationship with professors can actually make or break your grade in some situations. Even if it’s an online class, I highly recommend just sending an email to your professor introducing yourself. It can never hurt to try!

6. STUDY

College material is a whole different level than high school material. Setting aside at least an hour a day to studying and working on assignments can prevent you from falling behind. You may need to adjust this time depending on classes you are taking and your major but try to study every day! If you have gaps in-between classes, try to find a study spot on campus to work at!

7. Practice Time Management

Time management is a skill that is extremely important in college. Procrastinating is rarely a good idea, and once you fall behind it is hard to catch up! Make sure you have time every day for assignments, hanging out with friends, and taking time for yourself. It can be helpful to make a schedule of your day, so you know exactly what you need to be doing at the time!

8. Take Advantage of Campus Resources

Many of us tend to overlook on the campus resources but take time to research them and see what can be beneficial towards you! Most colleges offer campus resources such as a recreational center, tutoring, libraries, math and writing centers, etc. Each college is different, so make sure to check them out! These services are often times included in your tuition bill.

9. Familiarize Yourself with the Area

Moving to a different place can be scary, especially if you don’t know what’s around you. Take time to explore on and off campus. Check out what fun activities are offered near you, what food places are available, and any nice places to just hang out yet! Check out if any transportation is in your area, for example bus services. Also note any important places you may need to know, such as the hospital, grocery stores, post office, etc.

10.Genuinely Have Fun

College is definitely scary at times. Most of us are just transitioning to adulthood and still figuring life out. But these next four years of college are going to go fast. Make the most of it! This can be the best time of your life, but only if you make it! Explore new things, meet new people, and have a great time!