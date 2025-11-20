Christmas Time Shopping Tips

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hello, everyone! It’s reaching that point of the year where the Christmas shopping is beginning. Since Black Friday is right around the corner, many people are prepping their shopping list and holding on tightly to their wallets! Many stores have even started decorating their interiors and exteriors for Christmas! Being a college student, I’ve been searching for some of the best hacks to save both money and time for buying presents. Here are some tips that I implement into my yearly shopping if you are interested!

Tip #1: Don’t waste money on wrapping paper, gift bags, or holiday cards at expensive department stores!

Dollar Tree has been a store that I resort to for many things since I am a college student! We are on a budget! This store has cheap wrapping paper and gift bags to spruce up your presents that you are giving to your loved ones! I think this is a great way to allow for better quality presents while still presenting them with an exciting flare! Holiday cards can also be very silly and good quality from the Dollar Tree. This could save some money, especially if you are on a budget!

Tip #2: Take advantage of deals on Black Friday!

Although, it may be very busy out at the stores and in public on Black Friday, there are great deals hidden around! In recent years, Black Friday has become more mild in terms of how violent and obnoxious people will get over a good deal. Many stores don’t provide as good of deals as they used to, but there are certain sales that are worth getting out of the house!

Tip #3: Amazon is your best friend!

If you aren’t a fan of in-person shopping, Amazon can be a great option! They are also running some Black Friday deals like they typically do. If you have Amazon prime, you can get many items from the comfort of your own home. Some selection on Amazon can be limited, but it is still worth to check out the company to see what they can offer you for your holiday gifts!

Tip #4: Look at multiple stores for expensive items to find the best price!

This is something that I have developed recently. Although, some items may only vary about a dollar, that dollar can make a difference! Especially with the convenience of your phone at your fingertips, you can try to get the best deal possible. It can be beneficial if you shop in an area with a variety of different stores so that you can have easy access to those deals that you find! From experience, this strategy has actually saved me money.

Tip #5: Go with your friends!

Sometimes shopping can be overwhelming on your own, but this can easily be solved. If you grab a friend or two to go shopping with you, it allows for more eyes to look out for great gift ideas. Although, you may need to have more room in the car, this can be done if you put in the effort. Friends can also provide a great sense of laughter in the wonders of shopping. It can also be a perfect time to hang out with your friends, since the holidays are coming up!

With having a great love for shopping, I think it can be useful to understand different tips and tricks to make gift shopping as enjoyable as possible! I hope that you all have enjoyed reading. Keep your eyes open for some more holiday-themed content! Thank you for reading!