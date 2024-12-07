The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you want to watch a movie that is festive, kid friendly, and funny at the same time? Well, I think The Santa Clause movie is perfect for you. I personally love this movie as it is a Christmas classic. This movie was made by Disney and directed by John Pasquin. This movie was released in 1994, but still excites audiences today.

This movie is about how a man finds a Santa Clause fall off his roof on Christmas Eve, and the man finds himself recruited to take the original Santa Clause’s place. This movie is a part of a series there are two sequels to this movie and they are amazing. This movie is one of my favorite Christmas movies. If you haven’t seen this iconic Christmas movie it is available on Disney Plus. I grew up with this movie and it is the perfect family movie night movie.

I would rate this movie a 5/5 just because it is a classic Christmas movie. This movie puts you into the Christmas spirit and stars Tim Allen. Tim Allen plays the main character Scott Calvin/Santa Claus and does an amazing job. This movie is so funny, and I would recommend for a family friendly movie night. This movie will put you into the thrill of the Christmas season. In my opinion this is one of the best Christmas movies that I have watched.