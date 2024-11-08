Chase Atlantic: Who They Are and Review of their North America Tour

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

Have you ever heard of Chase Atlantic? This trio of three talented men has streamlined their North American tour this year in 2024. After its conclusion, they plan to head for Australia and New Zealand, where the members originate from. The group has been writing music and been in the industry for about 10 years, which they have made a more prominent name for themselves following some of their songs being introduced as sounds on the TikTok platform.

As the group’s popularity expanded around the world, they were given the opportunity to explore touring in more states than they had in the past. With Detroit being so close to where I am from, it was the perfect chance to see them perform. After being introduced to their music through TikTok, I had become instantly fascinated with the group, so going to the concert was the obvious next step.

The concert took place at the Filmore in Detroit on November 6th. The concert doors opened at about 7 with the opener being at 8pm. Chase Atlantic started their performance around 9:15, which gave for a very efficient concert in terms of timing. Chase Atlantic presented an intense energy that I have never seen from performers at a concert. The lead singer of the group, Mitchel Cave, was constantly asking the crowd if everyone was feeling good in the crowd. With having the performer checking on the crowd, it really showed how much the group cared about their fans.

Not only did they show “through-the-roof” energy and care for their fans, but they also had a variety of songs headlined in their concert setlist for the tour. Songs that they played for their North America tour included: Swim, Church, The Walls, Die for Me, Consume, Slow Down, YOU, and more. This concert truly has made it the top of my list for performers I would love to see again, as the price matched what I had experienced at the concert. This may have been my first Chase Atlantic concert, but it certainly won’t be my last.