Candle Day: More Than Just a Scent

Today, November 1st, marks National Candle Day. This day is an annual holiday used to celebrate, and honor, candles for the ambience they provide us. Candles can be used to reminisce on old memories, create a relaxing environment, or add that perfect touch to your home decor! In today’s article, I will list the top 5 best fall candles to set the mood perfectly!

Sweater Weather

Sweater Weather is a Bath & Body Works exclusive scent. This scent comes into stores around August and leaves in February. I believe Sweater Weather is a perfect fall scent that can also be used during the winter months! It reminds me of being cuddled up in a knitted blanket on a cool fall day. The fragrance notes include: Fresh sage, Juniper berry, Aromatic eucalyptus, and Fresh woods. In my opinion, this is one of the best fall scents!

Spiced Pumpkin

Spiced Pumpkin is a classic fall scent many different candle companies use in their fall collection. Candle companies typically start displaying their fall scents in late August, which is when you would find this scent! The most popular Spiced Pumpkin candle is from Yankee Candle. This scent reminds me of being a kid and going to family gatherings. It brings the nostalgic feeling that many people long to feel once more! The top notes of this scented candle are: Citrus, Orange, Nutmeg, and Spiced pumpkin. The middle notes include: Cinnamon and Clove. Lastly, the base notes are: Vanilla and Baked notes.

Warm Cashmere

Warm Cashmere is a must fall scent when stocking up on your favorite fall collections! This candle scent reminds me of being cuddled up by the fireplace, wrapped in a cotton blanket, while watching a Halloween movie! The top notes in this candle are: Cashmere, Sandalwood, Musk, and Vanilla. I love using this scent in a wax warmer, it makes the scent lighter and softer!

Marshmallow Fireside

Another Bath & Body Works staple is Marshmallow Fireside. This has been a fall staple, for me and my family, for many years. The best time to light this candle is when the weather starts to get colder and the days begin to feel slower. Marshmallow Fireside reminds me of creating memories, with friends and family, while sitting around a campfire. The fragrance notes in this candle are: Toasted marshmallow, Smoldering woods, Fire roasted vanilla, and Crystalized amber.

Ciderhouse

The scent that makes almost everyone think of fall is Ciderhouse. Once the leaves begin to fall and the weather is nippy, that is when you should bring out this scent! Ciderhouse reminds me of traveling to an apple orchid, drinking apple cider, and picking out the perfect pumpkin! This staple scent is wrapped in everything fall and is what your house, or room, needs this season! The fragrance notes for this scent are: Fuji apple, Golden honey, Cinnamon bark, Clove, and Vanilla bean.

I hope this list helped you find some fall scents to celebrate Candle Day, this year. These are all my personal favorite scents that I use every fall season and may also become some of yours!