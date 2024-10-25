This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

The book series called Everything Everything is a great book for anyone who loves an adorable romance read. This book was released in 2015 by Nicola Yoon and features a teenage girl who spent whole her life inside her home as she is allergic to the outdoors. Eventually she falls for the boy next door and the story line is filled with a series of surprises and twists from there. This book also has a movie adaptation, which was released in 2017, and is highly recommended by both fans and myself.

I would give this book a 5/5 because it keeps you invested the whole time with a wondering suspense of what’s going to happen next. This book will never make you bored, although it may induce sadness and tears. I would recommend this book for any young adult or adult to read, especially if you enjoy a sappy, heartfelt read.

I personally was a little unsure if I would like this book, but it starts out slow and gets . I am so glad that I decided to read this book because it kickstarted my new love for reading and books. I saw the movie before reading the book, but I would recommend reading the book over the movie. Just because the movie doesn’t go into full detail as the book does.