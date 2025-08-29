BookTok Explored

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the past few years, reading books has become more popular again on social media. Young Adult (YA), romance, rom-com (romantic comedy), fantasy, and “romantasy” are some of the most popular genres. In the 2010s, BookTube was gaining popularity across the world. BookTube is the name for books and reading videos that are on YouTube. E-Reader Devices started to come out in the mid-late 2000s-early 2010s to keep up with the modernization of society. The Amazon Kindle was released within this period also. There is also the Books app on Apple Devices, which is used for electronic reading. On Tiktok, Booktok has become popular since around 2020 during the times of COVID-19. BookTok is book and reading videos that are based on Tiktok. Audiobooks are also very popular especially from the 2010s onward. I have listened to The Boyfriend Project on Audible for Book Club on the way to Pittsburgh to go visit my sister at her college. I have also enjoyed listening to previews of Delilah Green Doesn’t Care, Gossip Girl, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and other rom-coms including Abby Jimenez books on Audible.

BookTok can be a fun place. Although, I’m not enraptured by BookTok, I do enjoy some of the videos, as well as Literature/Book Instagram Reels and Posts. I sometimes watch “BookTube” videos, which are both entertaining and informative. I like the videos breaking down different genres including types of “Romantasy” for example. I would like to read science fiction and historical fiction again like I used to occasionally as a child and teenager. Do you like “The Classics”? Well, I have always enjoyed “The Classics” since I was a kid. BookTok should make more content about classics, although there are some videos about Anne of Green Gables and Little Women for example. You should check out “BookTok”, Book Instagram, and “BookTube”!