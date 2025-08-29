Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Book table at indigo book store square one.
Book table at indigo book store square one.
Original photo by Ananya Nair
Youngstown | Culture

BookTok Explored

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Priscilla Kovach Student Contributor, Youngstown State University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the past few years, reading books has become more popular again on social media. Young Adult (YA), romance, rom-com (romantic comedy), fantasy, and “romantasy” are some of the most popular genres. In the 2010s, BookTube was gaining popularity across the world. BookTube is the name for books and reading videos that are on YouTube. E-Reader Devices started to come out in the mid-late 2000s-early 2010s to keep up with the modernization of society. The Amazon Kindle was released within this period also. There is also the Books app on Apple Devices, which is used for electronic reading. On Tiktok, Booktok has become popular since around 2020 during the times of COVID-19. BookTok is book and reading videos that are based on Tiktok. Audiobooks are also very popular especially from the 2010s onward. I have listened to The Boyfriend Project on Audible for Book Club on the way to Pittsburgh to go visit my sister at her college. I have also enjoyed listening to previews of Delilah Green Doesn’t Care, Gossip Girl, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and other rom-coms including Abby Jimenez books on Audible. 

BookTok can be a fun place. Although, I’m not enraptured by BookTok, I do enjoy some of the videos, as well as Literature/Book Instagram Reels and Posts. I sometimes watch “BookTube” videos, which are both entertaining and informative. I like the videos breaking down different genres including types of “Romantasy” for example. I would like to read science fiction and historical fiction again like I used to occasionally as a child and teenager. Do you like “The Classics”? Well, I have always enjoyed “The Classics” since I was a kid. BookTok should make more content about classics, although there are some videos about Anne of Green Gables and Little Women for example. You should check out “BookTok”, Book Instagram, and “BookTube”!

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Priscilla Kovach

Youngstown '26

I am an Art Student at Youngstown State University. I went back to YSU in Fall 2024. I am a Junior (in between Junior and Senior), but in the Art Program I’m a Freshman or Sophomore. I have an Associate’s Degree in Business Management from Eastern Gateway Community College. I am an actor in Community Theatre. I like to sing, act, and dance. I also enjoy Crochet, and hope to be more involved with Crochet Club this upcoming semester. I am involved in many clubs and organizations at YSU. I am involved with the Newman Center, as well as Crafternoons. I enjoy Book Club, Art Club, and Dance Club. I also like to play Dungeons and Dragons through Tabletop Gaming Club. I like to help animals through volunteering in the past. I have done volunteer work at a dog kennel. I used to work part time at my mom’s Dermatopathology lab called BCD. I enjoy Pop Culture; such as TV shows, movies, and music. I like to go to concerts, I have went to Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour twice, and Olivia Rodrigo Sour Tour and Olivia Rodrigo Guts Tour. I have went to other concerts years ago. I like Broadway musicals and plays, although I prefer musicals. I enjoy going to see Community Theatre and Local Theatre plays and musicals. I have made some great friends at YSU. I have really gotten back into writing. I like to read, and write, and sometimes write Poetry in Poetry Club. I enjoy writing books and stories. My family has 4 dogs now. I also like cats and other animals. As I said before, I like Pop Culture; including Fandoms. I have gotten back into reading more! I like seeing new popular books. I sometimes do crafts other than crocheting, as well. I have done sewing years ago. I have gotten back into dancing, to some extent. I used to love Ballet and Tap. I do Ballroom Dancing in Dance Club at YSU, although I’m a beginner. I have danced in musicals quite a bit. I’m excited to write Articles! I wrote Newspaper Articles with my Grandpa who was a Sports Writer.