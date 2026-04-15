This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Calling all Beliebers to the stage! This past weekend was Coachella weekend 1, or should I say Bieberchella weekend 1. There were tons of performers from Giveon and Teddy Swims to Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G. But let’s be real, we all came to see our beautiful Justin. To celebrate, here were my top moments from the performance:

“Glory Voice Memo”

I absolutely love anytime Justin displays and talks about his faith. To me, it’s very encouraging and inspiring to see how he is not afraid to be bold and share his beliefs. He does this despite any criticism or judgement he may get from either side of the coin. By no means is he perfect or free from flaws, nor am I saying I agree with everything he does or promotes. However, I feel that no matter how you look at it, his allowance of God to use him while continuing to work on him is a beautiful thing.

YouTube Jam Session

Now, was I expecting the performance to take this route? Of course not. But the more I got into it, I just realized how fitting it was for the vibe. I would say this especially for where he is at in his life and career at the moment. He showed that he didn’t need a flashy, over-the-top performance. All he wanted to do was chill and have a great time hanging out and singing with his supporters. He made the experience as intimate and personal as he could. I was absolutely here for every second of it! It was like the longer he went on searching up his catalog, the more I remembered just how many hits he truly does have. I even added a few more songs to my rotation after watching. I did see a mix of reviews on social media, but for the most part I feel like a majority of viewers understood his artistic choice.

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“It’s Not Clocking to You”

This moment really got a giggle out of me. I was sitting there when he was searching up the memes and I was like, “He has to play the ‘It’s Not Clocking to You’ video.” Immediately after that he played it! I know I probably shouldn’t love it as much, but it’s just that we’ve all had those moments when people are sending us over the edge, and we snap. I personally know that I have, but I’m glad he can sit and laugh about it now. It’s also the fact that he’s reacting how a lot of relatable people would that really makes me relate. It’s like when people say you’re upset so many times, and you tell them you’re not so much that you actually do get upset. Don’t worry Justin, we’ve all been there.

“Yukon”

I won’t lie to you guys, when I heard “Yukon” for the first time, I was very confused and didn’t know how I felt about it. However, over time I have grown to love it tremendously. It honestly has become one of my top songs in the past 6 months. From the words to the beat, there’s just not much to dislike about the song. On top of that the Grammy’s version really solidified its place in my rotation. That is why I was geeked when the song started playing. Justin singing it live is even better than the recorded version which speaks volumes to his talent. The Coachella version did not disappoint and had me singing along to every word while blasting it on my television. At this point, I need like a “Yukon” part 2 or something.

CBS ENTERTAINMENT

To sum it all up, I was super proud and happy to see Justin up there being the star that he is. You could tell how happy and at peace he was, which is truly all that matters. I am so excited about next weekend and to see if he will bring out different guests or switch something up. If you guys missed it, you can catch clips on social media and on Coachella’s YouTube page. You can also catch the livestream for weekend 2 staring on Friday on YouTube. Go check it out guys and I’ll see you soon! Thank you for reading!