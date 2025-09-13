Best Performed Songs from Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Were you one of the lucky individuals who was able to see the Lifetimes Tour from the famous Katy Perry? Well, if you weren’t you may want to keep reading!

Although Katy Perry received an excess of “hate” and judgement from the public regarding this tour, it truly was a show worth viewing! She performed like how Taylor Swift did her Eras Tour, where she had five different acts and she focused on a different album from her career. The set and costuming were extremely creative that Katy Perry and her team created. Now, for my favorite part to discuss is the most well-performed songs that Katy Perry presented on her tour!

Courtesy of Christine Hahn

Number 5: I’M HIS, HE’S MINE

The vibe that Katy Perry projected during this song is what took me away while being present at the concert. She strutted across her “infinity sign” stage to reach all parts of the arena. Perry also sang this song only a few short weeks after experiencing her relationship troubles. Her ability to bounce back and perform despite what she was experiencing is what blew me away!

Number 4: All The Love

Although, this was a surprise song, it managed to make its way to a few pit stops that Katy Perry had. Her vocals gave me chills while she performed this song. It is on her newest album, and has such a deep meaning behind what she experienced becoming a mother!

Number 3: E.T.

E.T. has always been a favorite song of mine from Katy Perry. She had her dancers performing in extraterrestrial outfits during this song, and performed “fight choreography” to simulate that she was fighting off a being not from Earth. May I add that her breathe control was insane!

Number 2: Artificial

With “Artificial” being her opening song, the crowd was yelling to an insane amount! She first entered the stage in a plastic dome while hanging upside down. This was a great song for her to open with and start off the tour as it presented the “distinct” theme that she was yearning to project.

Number 1: Rise

During Rise, my breathe was taken away! She had a fake “power zapper” as she was fighting off the computer component who wanted to “end the world” in her tour storyline. She had such strong voice control, and really showed off her talent that she has had all along. This has become one of my favorite songs of hers!

I hope that this article allowed for you to have an idea of what Katy Perry had in store during her U.S. leg of the Lifetimes Tour! Katy Perry really knows how to put on a show!